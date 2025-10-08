Search
Wed, Oct 08, 2025
‘Cutie pie’: When Priyanka Gandhi met 'Alia Bhatt' at dairy farm in Kerala

PTI
Published on: Oct 08, 2025 01:18 am IST

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday spoke about her recent interaction with a group of dairy farmers in Kerala and said she even encountered a cow named "Alia Bhatt".

Extending due apologies to the actor, Priyanka Gandhi said the cow named Alia Bhatt was a 'cutie pie'(X/@priyankagandhi)

The Wayanad MP mentioned about the unusual encounter in a post on X about her recent interaction with dairy farmers at a dairy farm in Kerala's Kodenchery.

"Met a group of dairy farmers at a dairy farm run by the loveliest family (and even encountered a cow named Alia Bhatt!!, due apologies to Ms.Bhatt @aliaa08, but she was really a cutie pie!)," the Congress leader said, tagging Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt.

She said unfortunately, dairy farmers are struggling with multiple difficulties and many of them are unable to make ends meet.

"I intend to write to the concerned ministry to apprise them of the many issues they face including the increased cost of veterinary medicines, lack of adequate insurance coverage and difficulty in accessing good quality cattle feed," Gandhi said.

"My gratitude to the many farmers who were kind enough to spend a lot of time explaining these issues to me. I will do whatever I can to help," the Congress general secretary added.

She also shared a video clip from the interaction on the microblogging platform.

