CWC passes resolution to appoint Rahul Gandhi as leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha

The Congress Working Committee passed a resolution requesting Rahul Gandhi to take up the role of the leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, senior party leader KC Venugopal said on Saturday. Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi during the extended Congress Working Committee meeting, in New Delhi, Saturday, June 8, 2024.(PTI)

“CWC unanimously requested Rahul Gandhi to take the position of the leader of opposition in Lok Sabha...Rahul ji is the best person to lead this campaign inside the Parliament,” KC Venugopal told a press conference.

The CWC resolution praised Rahul Gandhi for his efforts in the election campaign.

“Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi has to be singled out largely because of the Bharat Jodo Yatra and the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra that he designed and led. Both these Yatras that reflected his thinking and personality were historic turning points in our nation's politics and instilled hope and confidence in lakhs of our workers and crores of our voters,” the resolution stated.

“Rahul Gandhi's election campaign was single-minded, sharp and pointed and more than any other individual it was he who made the protection of our republic's Constitution the central issue in the 2024 elections. The PaanchNyay-Pachees Guarantee programme which resonated so very powerfully in the election campaign was the outcome of Rahul ji's yatras in which he listened to the fears, concerns and aspirations of all people, especially youth, women, farmers, workers, Dalits, Adivasis, OBCs and minorities,” it added.

When asked if Rahul Gandhi accepted the role of LoP in Lok Sabha, Venugopal, the Congress general secretary in charge of the organisation, said he would take a decision very soon.

With our leader and workers charged up, Venugopal said, the revival of Congress has begun. He also said that the atmosphere in the CWC is entirely different from what it was four months ago.

Speaking after the CWC meeting, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Tiwari said, "Definitely he (Rahul Gandhi) should become (LoP in Lok Sabha). This was the request of our working committee. He is fearless and courageous."

The meeting of the extended Congress Working Committee was attended by Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, senior Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Manish Tewari, DK Shivakumar, and Revanth Reddy among others.