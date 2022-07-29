CWC provided 71.54 cr to state Waqf boards: Centre to Lok Sabha

The Central Waqf Council (CWC) provided a total ₹71.54 crore to various state Waqf boards and institutions and executed 237 projects in 16 states, the union ministry of minority affairs on Thursday told Lok Sabha.

The CWC receives grant-in-aid under the Centre’s Shahari Waqf Sampatti Vikas Yojana (SWSVY).

Interest-free loans are provided to state-level waqf boards and institutions under this scheme.

“Under the scheme, interest free loans are provided to State Waqf Boards/Waqf Institutions for construction of economically viable buildings on the urban Waqf land such as commercial complexes, marriage halls, hospitals, cold storages, among others” the ministry said.

Also Read:Qutub mosque a protected monument: Centre to Delhi HC on Waqf prayer plea

The Qaumi Waqf Board Taraqqiati Scheme (QWBTS) ensures safeguarding and preventing encroachment of Waqf properties.

“Under QWBTS, financial assistance is provided to SWBs (State Waqf Board) towards computerisation, digitisation of records of Waqf properties and GIS Mapping of Waqf properties,” the ministry said.

A total of 8,33,558 Waqf properties have entered in the database, Waqf Assets Management System of India (WAMSI).

“GIS Mapping of 2,92,106 Waqf properties has been done. 3,28,140 records of Waqf estates have been digitized,” the ministry added.