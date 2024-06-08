CWC passes resolution to appoint Rahul Gandhi as Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha

The extended Congress Working Committee (CWC), the highest executive forum of the party, on Saturday unanimously passed a resolution to appoint its former chief Rahul Gandhi as the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the extended Congress Working Committee meeting in Delhi on Saturday. (PTI)

In the meeting, Gandhi, who has won from Wayanad and Raebareli, said he will think about the proposal (to become the LoP), leaders familiar with the matter said, adding that Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, however, politely reminded him that since CWC has passed a resolution in this order, he should accept the post.

“In another resolution, the CWC unanimously requested Rahul Gandhi to take the LoP post in the Lok Sabha. All participants, in their view, were unanimous that Rahul Gandhi should become the LoP,” Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said after the CWC meeting.

“In this election, we raised burning issues such as unemployment, price rise, women’s issues, agniveer and social justice issue. These issues have to be continued in a greater manner inside Parliament as well. Rahul Gandhi is the best person to lead this campaign in the Lok Sabha. In the current scenario, for a better, stronger and vigilant Opposition, and for those who want to protect Constitution, it should be safe under Rahul Gandhi as LoP,” Venugopal added.

The main resolution of the CWC had also effusively praised Gandhi for his role in the 2024 Lok Sabha campaign.

“Former Congress President Shri Rahul Gandhi has to be singled out largely because of the Bharat Jodo Yatra and the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra that he designed and led. Both these Yatras that reflected his own thinking and personality were historic turning points in our nation’s politics and instilled hope and confidence in lakhs of our workers and crores of our voters,” the resolution said.

“Shri Rahul Gandhi’s election campaign was single-minded, sharp and pointed and more than any other individual it was he who made the protection of our republic’s Constitution the central issue in the 2024 elections. ThePaanchNyay-Pachees Guarantee programme which resonated so very powerfully in the election campaign was the outcome of Rahulji’s yatras in which he listened to the fears, concerns and aspirations of all people especially youth, women, farmers, workers, dalits, adivasis, OBCs and minorities,” it added.

Asked if Gandhi has accepted the responsibility, Venugopal said, “He will decide in 2-4 days.” While Congress president is the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, the Congress didn’t have the Lok Sabha LoP status for the past ten years as it didn’t have the requisite numbers to claim the post. A party requires 10% of 543 seats to claim the Leader of Opposition’s post.

In the run up to the CWC meeting, the clamour to make Gandhi the LoP was growing.

“My heartfelt thankyou to @INCIndia & especially Shri @RahulGandhi for the immense love & support given to me over the years. Huge congratulations on this massive win for #INDIA! As the LOP I’m sure you will continue to defend the idea of India, as always, “ said Congress leader Dk Suresh on Friday.

Another Congress leader, Vijay Wadettiwar, said, “Congress is a big party and Rahul Gandhi is our party leader. If Rahul Gandhi takes over that post... People also want Rahul Gandhi to become the PM soon.”

In an interview to PTI, Congress lawmaker Shashi Tharoor pitched for Gandhi as LoP and said, “He and Congress president (Mallikarjun) Kharge campaigned extensively throughout the country, but Mr Kharge is in the Rajya Sabha where he leads the Opposition and it would only be fitting that Rahul Gandhi does the same in the Lok Sabha.”