Cyber security incidents more than doubled since 2021: MHA informs Lok Sabha

Cyber security incidents reported from across the country more than doubled last year compared to 2021 with maximum incidents reported from Delhi, according to data shared by the Union home ministry in the Parliament on Tuesday. 13.91 lakh cyber incidents were registered in 2022, 15.92 lakh 2023 and 20.41 lakh in 2024. (Representative file photo)

While 14,02,809 cyber security incidents were reported in 2021, 29,44,248 such incidents were recorded in 2025, as per the information reported to and tracked by Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), the ministry said, 13.91 lakh cyber incidents were registered in 2022, 15.92 lakh 2023 and 20.41 lakh in 2024.

The minister of state (MoS) for home affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, shared the data while responding to a question by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) member of Parliament Daggumalla Prasada Rao.

“As per CERT-In, the highest number of cyber incidents reported including from sectors are from national capital territory (NCT) of Delhi,” Kumar said in his written reply.

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Asked by Rao about the financial loss in these cyber incidents, Kumar said, “Details regarding the estimated financial loss accrued due to cyber-incidents is not maintained by the CERT-In”.

Some of the cyber security incidents reported to and handled usually by CERT-In include - website intrusion and malware propagation, malicious code, phishing, distributed denial of service attacks, website defacements, unauthorised network scanning or probing activities, ransomware attacks, data breach and vulnerable services.

On steps taken to strengthen to deal with the problem, Kumar said in LS, “CERT-In issues alerts and advisories regarding latest cyber threats/vulnerabilities and countermeasures to protect computers, networks and data on an ongoing basis; National Cyber Coordination Centre (NCCC) implemented by CERT-In examines the cyberspace to detect cyber security threats. It shares the information with concerned state governments, organisations across sectors, and stakeholder agencies for taking action.”

Kumar further said that “CERT-In operates an automated cyber threat exchange platform for proactively collecting, analysing and sharing tailored alerts with state governments and organisations across sectors for proactive threat mitigation actions by them”.

“CERT-In has empanelled 237 security auditing organisations to support and audit implementation of information security best practices,” he said, adding that “Cyber security mock drills are conducted regularly to enable assessment of cyber security posture and preparedness of organisations in government (central and states) and critical sectors”.

Besides CERT-In, Kumar said, there is the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) to deal with all types of cyber crimes in the country, in a coordinated and comprehensive manner.