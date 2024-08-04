Centre issues ‘severe’ warning for iPhone users, flags 'multiple vulnerabilities' in Apple products

The central government has flagged ‘multiple vulnerabilities’ in Apple products such as iPhones, iPads and more in its most recent warning, which could lead to spoofing or the leaking of sensitive information from the device. Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) issued the advisory on its official platform, flagging the issue as ‘highly severe’. Centre issues warning for Apple products (AP)(AP)

The CERT advisory dated August 2 reads, “Multiple vulnerabilities have been reported in Apple products which could allow an attacker to access sensitive information, execute arbitrary code, bypass security restrictions, cause denial of service (DoS) and perform spoofing attacks on the targeted system.”

The central agency flagged these vulnerabilities in Apple software including iOS and iPadOS versions prior to 17.6 and 16.7.9, macOS Sonoma versions prior to 14.6, macOS Ventura versions prior to 13.6.8, macOS Monterey versions prior to 12.7.6, watchOS versions prior to 10.6, tvOS versions prior to 17.6, visionOS versions prior to 1.3, and Safari versions prior to 17.6.

CERT asked Apple users to apply necessary software updates as listed by the company to avoid any high-level risks. Apple has not yet confirmed any security risk from their side.

Apple issued its latest security updates last week, and the latest versions of these softwares are listed on its official website.

In May this year, CERT issued a similar warning for iPhone and Apple users, flagging a high-level risk. The agency said that hackers can use these vulnerabilities to gain elevated access to your devices, bypass security restrictions, disclose sensitive information and even take complete control of your device.

All users were advised to regularly monitor all relevant communication from Apple and keep a check on all advisories. One should exercise caution when accessing and interacting with potentially malicious websites, links, or files, and be up to date on all security updates.

Keeping your passwords strong and regularly backing up data will help you increase the security resilience of your Apple device.