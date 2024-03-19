Alert! High severity warning for Apple iPhone and iPad users. Follow these 6 steps to protect your device

CERT-In- Indian Computer Emergency Response Team- issued a high severity for Apple iOS and iPad OS devices. As per the warning, multiple vulnerabilities were found in Apple iOS and iPadOS that make it susceptible for attacks. The vulnerability can “allow an attacker to trigger denial of service condition, execute arbitrary code, sensitive information disclose and bypass security restrictions on the targeted system”, the warning read. Government has issued a high severity warning for Apple iPhone users. What does the warning say? (AP)

Is your iPhone part of high security warning?

The security risk will impact iOS and iPadOS versions earlier than 16.7.6 for devices like iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPad 5th generation, iPad Pro 9.7-inch, and iPad Pro 12.9-inch 1st generation and can also affect versions before v17.4 for devices like iPhone XS and newer, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation and newer, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and newer, iPad Air 3rd generation and newer, iPad 6th generation and newer, and iPad mini 5th generation and newer, as per the warning.

How to protect your device?

You can protect your device in the following ways: