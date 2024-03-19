Alert! High severity warning for Apple iPhone and iPad users. Follow these 6 steps to protect your device
As per the warning, the vulnerability can “allow an attacker to trigger denial of service condition."
CERT-In- Indian Computer Emergency Response Team- issued a high severity for Apple iOS and iPad OS devices. As per the warning, multiple vulnerabilities were found in Apple iOS and iPadOS that make it susceptible for attacks. The vulnerability can “allow an attacker to trigger denial of service condition, execute arbitrary code, sensitive information disclose and bypass security restrictions on the targeted system”, the warning read.
Is your iPhone part of high security warning?
The security risk will impact iOS and iPadOS versions earlier than 16.7.6 for devices like iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPad 5th generation, iPad Pro 9.7-inch, and iPad Pro 12.9-inch 1st generation and can also affect versions before v17.4 for devices like iPhone XS and newer, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation and newer, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and newer, iPad Air 3rd generation and newer, iPad 6th generation and newer, and iPad mini 5th generation and newer, as per the warning.
How to protect your device?
You can protect your device in the following ways:
- Update software to ensure that your Apple iOS and iPadOS devices are running the latest versions.
- Install all security patches that are provided by Apple specifically to address the vulnerabilities.
- Always use secure connections or Wi-Fi networks to avoid risk of unauthorized access to your device.
- Enable Two-Factor Authentication (2FA) to stop unauthorized access to your device.
- Beware of downloads as only downloaded apps and software from Apple App Store can be trusted.
- Backup data to protect any potential data loss in case of a security breach.
