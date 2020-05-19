e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 19, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Cyclone Amphan: The states likely to be hit by its landfall

Cyclone Amphan: The states likely to be hit by its landfall

Cyclone Amphan will cross West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts between Digha (West Bengal) and Hatiya Islands (Bangladesh) close to Sundarbans on Wednesday afternoon.

india Updated: May 19, 2020 13:47 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Cyclone Amphan will make the landfall on Wednesday afternoon.
Cyclone Amphan will make the landfall on Wednesday afternoon.(PTI Photo)
         

Cyclone Amphan is all set to make the landfall on Wednesday afternoon. According to the bulletin by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday morning, the cyclone is moving north-northeastwards with a speed of 15 kmph.

It lay centred in Westcentral Bay of Bengal, about 480 kilometre south of Paradip in Odisha.

The cyclone will cross West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts between Digha (West Bengal) and Hatiya Islands (Bangladesh) close to Sundarbans on Wednesday afternoon with maximum sustained wind speed of 155-165 kmph gusting to 185 kmph.

As the cyclone heads towards land, here is a list of states impacted by its movement:

Odisha: Rainfall has commenced over coastal Odisha since Tuesday morning, sadi the IMD bulletin. Its intensity is likely to increase gradually and become maximum between Tuesday night and Wednesday afternoon, it further said. Also, the wind speed will gradually increase becoming gale wind speed reaching 75 to 85 kmph gusting to 95 kmph from Wedneday morning. Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Balasore, Cuttack, Mayurbhanj, Khordha and Puri districts will be affected by the cyclone’s movement, according to IMD.

West Bengal: Coastal districts of Gangetic West Bengal are likely to experience light to moderate rainfall at many places starting Tuesday. The intensity of the rainfall is likely to increase gradually and reach its peak on Wedneday afternoon. The districts to be affected in West Bengal are: East Medinipur, South & North 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly, Kolkata and adjoining areas. Gale wind speed reaching 155 to 165 kmph gusting to 185 kmph will prevail over the affected districts, the IMD forecast said.

Sikkim: According to the IMD, the districts of sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim will witness light to moderate rainfall on May 21 (Thursday).

Assam & Meghalaya: Light to moderate rainfall is expected at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at a few places over the western districts of Assam and Meghalaya on May 21 (Thursday), according to IMD.

The IMD has warned that fishing activities should be banned in Odisha and West Bengal from May 19 to May 20 as the condition of the sea is phenomenal and is likely to continue for next 12 hours.

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCyclone AmphanLockdown 4.0lockdown 4.0 Guidelines

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In