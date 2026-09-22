Rain alert in 19 states tomorrow; Odisha, Andhra, Telangana, Chhattisgarh to see heavy showers

Rain will continue in many parts of the country on September 23, with southern states as well as parts of eastern and central India likely to receive more rainfall, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

According to the IMD, rain is likely in at least 19 states and Union territories on Wednesday. (PTI)

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Heavy to very heavy rain is likely in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Chhattisgarh, with very heavy rain possible at some places. Strong winds are also expected over Odisha and coastal Andhra Pradesh, where wind speeds may reach 50-60 kmph and gust up to 70 kmph. Over the Bay of Bengal, winds are expected to reach 55-65 kmph, with gusts up to 75 kmph on Wednesday.

Also Read: Cyclone ‘Arnab’ threat: Which states will be affected as Bay of Bengal weather system nears coast

Deep Dive What heavy rain is expected in the southern states on September 23? Heavy to very heavy rain is forecasted in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Chhattisgarh on September 23, with some areas possibly facing extremely heavy rain. Why have schools in certain districts of Odisha been closed? Schools in Khurda, Jagatsinghpur, Ganjam, and Gajapati districts have been closed as a precaution due to forecasts of heavy rainfall and possible flooding from the approaching deep depression. How is the deep depression expected to affect coastal Andhra Pradesh? The deep depression is expected to affect coastal Andhra Pradesh by bringing strong winds and heavy rainfall, with wind gusts reaching up to 75 kmph between September 23 and 24.

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{{^usCountry}} According to the IMD, rain is likely in at least 19 states and Union territories on Wednesday. These include Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Bihar, West Bengal, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka and Kerala. Delhi {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the IMD, rain is likely in at least 19 states and Union territories on Wednesday. These include Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Bihar, West Bengal, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka and Kerala. Delhi {{/usCountry}}

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Delhi is expected to remain mainly clear on September 23. According to the IMD, the maximum temperature is likely to be between 34°C and 36°C, while the minimum temperature may remain between 23°C and 25°C.

Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to remain around normal at most places. In the morning, north-easterly winds may blow at around 12 kmph, increasing to 15 kmph in the afternoon. In the evening and at night, north-easterly winds are expected to reach up to 20 kmph.

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Also Read: Cyclone ‘Arnab’ to form? IMD warns of deep depression, shares landfall update; Odisha schools shut

Uttar Pradesh

Light to scattered rain is expected in parts of Uttar Pradesh on September 23. According to the weather department, rain may occur at different places in both eastern and western Uttar Pradesh, although heavy rainfall is not expected across the state.

Rain activity may increase in eastern Uttar Pradesh after Wednesday. The department has forecast rain at many places in eastern Uttar Pradesh between September 25 and 27. Heavy rain may occur at some places on September 25, while very heavy rain is expected on September 26. Western Uttar Pradesh may receive heavy rain on September 26 and 27.

Bihar

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Bihar may see a change in weather on Wednesday, with the IMD forecasting heavy rain at different places in the state. Scattered showers accompanied by lightning are also possible in some parts.

Rain activity is expected to increase over the next few days. Between September 24 and 27, rain may occur at many places in Bihar. Very heavy rain is also likely at some places on September 24 and 25. On September 26 and 27, heavy rain may occur in some areas.

Himachal Pradesh

Heavy rain activity is not expected in Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday. The seven-day forecast for September 23 indicates mainly dry weather in the state.

Rain may begin in some parts of Himachal Pradesh from September 24. Between September 25 and 28, there is a chance of rain at isolated places. According to the IMD, rain activity may remain limited to scattered to isolated places across the rest of north-west India as well.

Rajasthan

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The chance of rain in Rajasthan on September 23 is low. The IMD's seven-day forecast has indicated dry weather in both western and eastern Rajasthan on Wednesday.

The withdrawal of the south-west monsoon from parts of the state is also progressing. According to the weather department, conditions are favourable for the monsoon to withdraw from some other parts of Rajasthan over the next two days.