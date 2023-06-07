Cyclone Biparjoy LIVE: Depression over Arabian sea likely to intensify
The Met office said the cyclonic storm will intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by Thursday morning and very severe cyclonic storm by Friday evening.
A depression over the southeast Arabian Sea, south of Porbandar in Gujarat, is likely to move northwestward and intensify into a cyclonic storm, the India Meteorological Department said on Tuesday.
- Wed, 07 Jun 2023 10:09 AM
Cyclonic Biparjoy likely to move northwards & intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm during the next 24 hrs
“Severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy over eastcentral and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea lays about 890 km west-southwest of Goa. It is likely to move nearly northwards and intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm during the next 24 hrs”: India Meteorological Department
- Wed, 07 Jun 2023 09:36 AM
Cyclone Biparjoy effect: Karnataka, Maharashtra, Kerala to experience high-speed wind
In the wake of the advancing cyclone, IMD has issued a wind warning for the next five days for states southwestern states.
- Wed, 07 Jun 2023 09:28 AM
A deep depression over the southeast Arabian Sea intensified into a cyclonic storm ‘Biparjoy’, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday evening. According to the weather agency, it is likely to move nearly northwards and intensify gradually into a very severe cyclonic storm.
- Wed, 07 Jun 2023 09:25 AM
