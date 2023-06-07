Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cyclone Biparjoy LIVE: Depression over Arabian sea likely to intensify
Live

Cyclone Biparjoy LIVE: Depression over Arabian sea likely to intensify

india news
Updated on Jun 07, 2023 10:09 AM IST

The Met office said the cyclonic storm will intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by Thursday morning and very severe cyclonic storm by Friday evening.

Cyclone biparjoy Live: The formation process of cyclone Biparjoy began in the Arabian Sea.(AFP)
ByHT News Desk

A depression over the southeast Arabian Sea, south of Porbandar in Gujarat, is likely to move northwestward and intensify into a cyclonic storm, the India Meteorological Department said on Tuesday. 

Also read | Cyclone Biparjoy will have no impact over Maharashtra: IMD

The Met office said the cyclonic storm will intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by Thursday morning and very severe cyclonic storm by Friday evening.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Wed, 07 Jun 2023 10:09 AM

    Cyclonic Biparjoy likely to move northwards & intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm during the next 24 hrs

    “Severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy over eastcentral and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea lays about 890 km west-southwest of Goa. It is likely to move nearly northwards and intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm during the next 24 hrs”: India Meteorological Department

  • Wed, 07 Jun 2023 09:36 AM

    Cyclone Biparjoy effect: Karnataka, Maharashtra, Kerala to experience high-speed wind

    In the wake of the advancing cyclone, IMD has issued a wind warning for the next five days for states southwestern states.

  • Wed, 07 Jun 2023 09:28 AM

    Cyclone Biparjoy: How did it get this name, where is it headed to? All details

    A deep depression over the southeast Arabian Sea intensified into a cyclonic storm ‘Biparjoy’, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday evening. According to the weather agency, it is likely to move nearly northwards and intensify gradually into a very severe cyclonic storm. 

    Read full report here

  • Wed, 07 Jun 2023 09:25 AM

    Cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ to intensify. How it will impact weather, monsoon in India

    Cyclonic storm ‘Biparjoy’ over east-central and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea is likely to move nearly northwards and gradually intensify into a severe cyclonic storm in the next few hours, according to the Indian Meteorological Department. It is expected to further intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm over the same region during the subsequent 24 hours. Read more

