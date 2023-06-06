Cyclone Biparjoy will have no impact over Maharashtra: IMD

India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials on Tuesday stated that the formation process of cyclone Biparjoy began in the Arabian Sea and will have no impact over Maharashtra. There is still uncertainty about the cyclone’s impact over the monsoon onset. Also, the IMD data revealed that it’s the 11th cyclone in the Arabian Sea and the 1st cyclone after 2020 that formed in June The formation process of cyclone Biparjoy began in the Arabian Sea and will have no impact over Maharashtra. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

Anupam Kashyapi, head of the weather and forecasting department IMD Pune said, “The observations indicated that a depression has formed over the southeast Arabian Sea and lay centered about 920 km west-southwest of Goa, 1,120 km south-southwest of Mumbai, 1,160 km south of Porbander, and 1,520 km south of Karachi. It is likely to move nearly northwards and intensify into a cyclonic storm on Wednesday over the east-central Arabian Sea & adjoining southeast Arabian Sea. We are Monitoring the system continuously.”

“The cyclone will head northwards, as a result, it will stay away from the coastline of India. It will continue to intensify in the next 72 hours due to very high SSTs (31-32c), excellent outflow at the upper level, strong divergence at the upper level in the atmosphere, and moderate wind shear. Global models are indicating it can intensify to a category 2 to category 3 cyclone (up to 185 km) in the next 4 days,” said Vineet Kumar, former scientist from the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM).

Kumar added, “This will be the 11th cyclone to form in the Arabian Sea in June since 1982, and the 1st cyclone to form in June in the Arabian Sea since 2020. The monsoon progress will depend on the cyclone track. If the cyclone heads northwards towards Pakistan, then monsoon progress will not be impacted. However, if the cyclone heads toward Oman, Yemen then monsoon progress will be stalled.”

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, IMD recorded normal temperature in Pune city. Maximum temperature in Shivajinagar was 36.1 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature was 23.3 degrees Celsius. Significantly, higher maximum temperatures was recorded in Lohegaon which was at 37.1 degrees Celsius which is above normal level by 4.1 degrees Celsius.