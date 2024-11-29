Cyclone Fengal: Deep depression intensifies into cyclonic storm, landfall tomorrow
Cyclone Fengal: The cyclonic storm is likely to make landfall close to Puducherry tomorrow afternoon.
Cyclone Fengal: The India Meteorological Department on Friday said that the deep depression over the Southwest Bay of Bengal intensified into a cyclonic storm on Friday afternoon.
The cyclonic storm, named 'Fengal' (pronounced as 'Feinjal') is likely to make a landfall on November 30 afternoon close to Puducherry with a wind speed, gusting upto 90 kmph. Follow Cyclone Fengal LIVE updates here.
As per the last information from the weather department, the storm lay centred about 330 km north-northeast of Trincomalee, 240 km east-northeast of Nagappattinam, 230 km east-southeast of Puducherry and 250 km southeast of Chennai.
“It is likely to move west-northwestwards and cross north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram close to Puducherry as a cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 70-80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph during the afternoon of November 30,” the weather agency said.
Cyclone Fengal: Here's are the latest updates
- The IMD has forecast isolated heavy to very heavy rain with extremely heavy rain at one or two places in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Villuppuram, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore districts and Puducherry.
Also Read | Cyclone Fengal expected to cross coast near Puducherry tomorrow
- The weather agency also predicts heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Vellore, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam districts and Karaikal area.
- The Puducherry government has announced that all schools and colleges in the union territory will remain closed on November 29 and 30.
- The IMD has warned of rough sea conditions and is advising fishermen to avoid venturing into the sea.
Also Read | Cyclone Fengal: When and where will the storm make landfall?
- Coastal authorities have been urged to remain on high alert as the system approaches landfall.
- The Eastern Naval Command, in coordination with Headquarters Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Naval Area (HQTN&P), has activated a robust disaster response mechanism to mitigate the cyclone's potential effects.
- Authorities have urged residents in low-lying and coastal areas to remain vigilant and adhere to safety advisories.