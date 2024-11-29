Cyclone Fengal: Deep depression intensifies into cyclonic storm, landfall tomorrow

Cyclone Fengal: The India Meteorological Department on Friday said that the deep depression over the Southwest Bay of Bengal intensified into a cyclonic storm on Friday afternoon. Cyclone Fengal: People look at the high tides lashing at Marina beach as Tamil Nadu braces for Cyclone Fengal in Chennai on Thursday. (ANI)

The cyclonic storm, named 'Fengal' (pronounced as 'Feinjal') is likely to make a landfall on November 30 afternoon close to Puducherry with a wind speed, gusting upto 90 kmph. Follow Cyclone Fengal LIVE updates here.

As per the last information from the weather department, the storm lay centred about 330 km north-northeast of Trincomalee, 240 km east-northeast of Nagappattinam, 230 km east-southeast of Puducherry and 250 km southeast of Chennai.

“It is likely to move west-northwestwards and cross north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram close to Puducherry as a cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 70-80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph during the afternoon of November 30,” the weather agency said.

Cyclone Fengal: Here's are the latest updates

The IMD has forecast isolated heavy to very heavy rain with extremely heavy rain at one or two places in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Villuppuram, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore districts and Puducherry.



The weather agency also predicts heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Vellore, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam districts and Karaikal area.