Cyclone Gulab: Impact area, expected trajectory and other details in 10 points

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that a low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal, which intensified as a deep depression on Saturday, will turn into a cyclone by Sunday evening. Cyclone Gulab is likely to cross north Andhra Pradesh and its adjacent south Odisha in the next 12 hours, the IMD said.

The wind speed is expected to be 70 to 80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph in the area, as per IMD's forecast. The weather department has issued a yellow alert for area around Kalingapatnam - Vishakhapatnam and Gopalpur - from where the cyclone is expected to cross.

The cyclone is likely to move initially west-north-westwards during the next 24 hours and west-south-westwards.

Here are the latest on cyclone movement and government's advisory:

• The deep depression lay centred 470 km east-southeast of Gopalpur and 540 km east of Kalingapatnam in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday, the IMD said on Twitter.

• According to IMD forecast, the system will bring widespread and heavy rain to parts of east and central India.

• During the next three days, the sea condition will be rough in the coastal areas of Odisha, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh.

• The Coast Guard has alerted the fishermen in the area by broadcasting weather warnings against the low-pressure area. They have been advised not to venture into deep sea from September 25 onwards till further notice.

•The IMD also predicted localised flooding of roads, waterlogging in low-lying areas due to torrential rain over coastal Andhra Pradesh on September 26 and Odisha and Chhattisgarh over the next two days.

• The Special Relief Commissioner (SRC), Odisha, has asked all district collectors to remain alert in view of the weather forecast.

• This is the second depression of the season and also the second in September. No depressions were formed between June and August.

• Normally five to six depressions form during the monsoon season and bring extensive rainfall to central and west India.

• The IMD has forecast another cyclonic circulation around September 28, which is expected to bring a fresh spell of rain to east and central India.

• The weather department has said that there is now only a two per cent deficiency in monsoon rain since June.