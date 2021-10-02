Cyclone Gulab may have caused damages worth 2,000 crore

New Delhi: The economic impact of cyclone Gulab that hit Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts is estimated to be around ₹2,000 crore, with much of it being borne by farmers, according to RMSI, a global disaster risk management firm.

“Gulab is a very unique cyclone as it made landfall in AP, crossed large parts of India and moved out into the Arabian Sea over Maharashtra and intensified again,” said Pushpendra Johari, senior vice-president-sustainability, RMSI.

The bulk of the losses is estimated from agriculture (about 70%), followed by damages to buildings at about 20% (including 50% residential, 32% industrial and 18% commercial), according to RMSI’s assessments.

Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts in Andhra Pradesh and Ganjam and Gajapati districts in Odisha faced maximum winds due to Gulab while East Godavari, West Godavari, Guntur, Krishna, Prakasam, Srikakulam and Visakhapatnam districts in Andhra Pradesh saw floods. In Odisha, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Puri, Jajapur, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Baleswar, Khorda and Cuttack also saw flooding, according to RMSI.

“The governments of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh proactively took measures to reduce impact. Odisha’s chief minister Naveen Patnaik set a ‘zero casualty’ target in the coastal districts of the State as the Odisha government evacuated as many as 3049 people and shifted them to 204 relief shelters. 42 teams of the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) and 24 squads of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), along with about 102 teams of fire brigade personnel were dispatched to seven at-risk districts,” RMSI said.

However, there are reports of several fishermen from both Andhra Pradesh and Odisha missing, despite early warnings issued by nodal agencies.

And agriculture bore the brunt.

“Crop was in its final stages in Andhra Pradesh. Because of heavy rain, standing crop fell. There was a lot of water stagnation because of which other than paddy, all crops including vegetables, which were in flowering stages are damaged. I think the loss is huge for farmers,” said GV Ramanjaneyulu, executive director, Centre for Sustainable Agriculture, Hyderabad.

“ Farmers also need risk coverage. Telangana government for example withdrew Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana but did not replace it with an alternative scheme. Finally, disaster compensation is a must,” Ramanjaneyulu added.

In some ways, Gulab couldn’t have come at a worse time.

“Timing of the cyclone is very important. Gulab came when the crop was about to be harvested. Once pollinating crops fall, the yield is over. Otherwise, it was not a severe cyclone,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice-president, climate change and meteorology, Skymet Weather.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) warned, in its “Climate Change 2021: The Physical Science Basis” report, compound extreme events, including severe cyclonic storms, floods and heatwaves. In May, extremely severe cyclonic storm ‘Tauktae’ intensified rapidly and unexpectedly, clocking wind speeds of 180-190kmph gusting to 210kmph, and resulting in intense spells of rain in Mumbai.

It was a combination of two extreme events — over the ocean Tauktae rapidly intensified from a “very severe cyclonic storm” to an “extremely severe cyclonic storm” within a few hours on the morning of May 17 while over land, torrential rains inundated and crippled the country’s financial capital, shutting down even the city’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

Gulab, though it did not intensify into a severe cyclone, came during the harvest season, compounding the effect of the cyclone.

Super cyclone Amphan, which made landfall in the Sunderbans near the India-Bangladesh border last year, is estimated to be the costliest tropical cyclone on record in the North Indian Ocean with economic losses of approximately US$14 billion, according to the World Meteorological Organisation.

A remnant of cyclone Gulab, which crossed the north coastal Andhra Pradesh and south coastal Odisha on September 26, has emerged as cyclone Shaheen over northeast Arabian Sea now. The remnant traversed central India and west India bringing widespread rain and emerged into Arabian Sea on September 30.