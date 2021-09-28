IMD alerts: Cyclone Gulab weakened into low-pressure to bring heavy rainfall in 5 states till Sept 30

The remnant of Cyclone Gulab – depression, which weakened into a well-marked low-pressure area over Maharashtra’s Vidarbha and its neighbouring regions -- will continue to lash as many as five states for the next two days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its latest bulletin.

Additionally, the well-marked low-pressure area over northwest Bay of Bengal and the coastal areas of West Bengal persists. An IMD official told Hindustan Times that a red alert has been issued for South Bengal, including East Medinipur, West Medinipur, and South 24 Parganas.

According to the IMD bulletin, the low-pressure over Vidarbha is expected to move northwestwards and weaken gradually in the next 24 hours. However, the weather department made a forecast that this low-pressure will emerge into Arabian Sea and adjoining Gujarat coastal regions around September 30, thereby paving way for it to intensify into yet another depression over the Arabian Sea.

This forecast follows close on the heels of Cyclone Gulab’s landfall in Andhra Pradesh on September 26, which also impacted Odisha. As many as three people were killed in the two states, while heavy rainfall has been continuing in several other states such as Maharashtra and Gujarat as the cyclone weakened into a depression during the afternoon of Monday.

In view of the red alert issued in Bengal, 35,000 people have been evacuated from low-lying areas in South 24 Parganas.

Here are the IMD alerts for five states who are likely to receive heavy rainfall till September 30:

1. According to the IMD bulletin, heavy to very rainfall with extremely heavy downpour at isolated places is very likely over Gujarat on September 29.

2. Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely over Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand, north-central Maharashtra, and north Konkan on September 29. Marathwada – which, along with Konkan, is located in Maharashtra, is expected to receive heavy downpour at isolated places on September 29.

3. The IMD bulletin has forecasted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Saurashtra and Kutch in Gujarat on September 30. Isolated places over Gangetic West Bengal, Gujarat and Odisha are also likely to receive heavy rainfall on September 30.