Tree falls on Chennai petrol pump, wall crashes on cars as Mandous hits | VIDEOS

Cyclonic storm Mandous tore past the Tamil Nadu coast near Mahabalipuram late Friday night and early this morning, leaving a trail of flooded streets and uprooted trees and causing damage to buildings and electricity supply lines in its wake. State capital Chennai and nearby areas in Chengalpattu district received heavy rainfall. Mandous has weakened since landfall, the regional weather office said but warned of continuing heavy rain in some parts. The met department said it had 'moved northwest with a speed of 15 km per during the past six hours and weakened into a deep depression over north Tamil Nadu'.

Civic agencies, including the Greater Chennai Corporation, have been working hard to remove fallen trees and restore electricity supply that has been suspended in many parts of the city, news agency PTI said. Initial estimates say 100 trees have fallen and power supply has been affected in five areas. No deaths have been reported so far but over 9,000 people have been evacuated, the state's disaster management minister, KKSSR Ramachandran, said.

Videos and photographs of Mandous' impact have been shared by news agency ANI, including scary footage of a tree that fell on a petrol station in Chennai.

#WATCH | A large tree got uprooted in Egmore area of Chennai due to strong winds caused by #CycloneMandous, causing extensive damage to the adjacent fuel station. #TamilNadu pic.twitter.com/TSAFYJfAZD — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2022

Another showed strong winds gusting in the Pattinapakkam area.

#WATCH | Heavy rains with strong winds in Pattinapakkam area of Chennai as landfall process of cyclone #Mandous begins. pic.twitter.com/tVFN7nbPYH — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2022

A third showed flooded roads in the Arumbakkam area.

#WATCH | Roads waterlogged in MMDA Colony of Arumbakkam in Tamil Nadu due to heavy rain

#CycloneMandous pic.twitter.com/nW5OuJiFBU — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2022

Chennai Police this morning reopened the important East Coast Road for vehicular movement; the highway had been closed last night during landfall.

Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) requests all to avoid going out until cyclonic storm 'Mandous' weakens. Almost 65 trees have fallen down in 3 hrs & GCC is taking measures to remove them. Motor pumps are being used to remove water stagnation in low lying saucer shaped areas: GCC pic.twitter.com/va9udmqVDK — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2022

Roads closed in the city, such as the Kamarajar Salai that runs along the Marina Beach and leads to the Chennai Central railway station, were also re-opened.

There were also photographs of uprooted trees and flooded roads from the posh Nungambakkam residential area of the city.

#CycloneMandous | A large tree uprooted in Nungambakkam area of Chennai due to strong winds. Visuals from 4th Lane Nungambakkam High Road. #TamilNadu pic.twitter.com/hgCOu068cu — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2022

Another set of photographs showed a collapsed wall in the city's busy T Nagar shopping district that fell on three cars parked nearby. Fortunately no one was present in the cars when this happened, ANI reported.

#CycloneMandous aftermath | A wall collapsed in T Nagar area of Chennai and caused serious damage to three cars that were parked near it. Nobody was present in the cars at the time of the incident.#TamilNadu pic.twitter.com/oxoeAhcHlJ — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2022

Apart from roads, the Chennai airport was also closed for 24 hours starting 6 am Friday; 30 domestic and international flights were cancelled and the airport runway was closed once again this morning, affecting 31 flights.

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin has said all the precautionary measures were taken and that officers are 'regularly monitoring the situation'.

Heavy rains also lashed several parts of south coastal and Rayalaseema districts of Andhra Pradesh early Saturday after Mandous made landfall.

With input from ANI, PTI

