Cyclone ‘Michaung’ likely to make landfall on Tuesday; rain alert in many states

As severe cyclonic storm ‘Michaung’ is likely to make landfall on Tuesday, several Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh districts received heavy rainfall on Monday. People wade through a waterlogged road during heavy rain owing to Cyclone Michaung, in Chennai (PTI)

Rainfall has also been predicted for several districts of Odisha and Jharkhand.

On Monday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held discussions with the chief ministers of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Puducherry regarding the challenges posed by cyclone Michaung. He provided assurances of comprehensive assistance from the central government to address the situation.

He said in a post in X, formerly Twitter, “A discussion was held with the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh state Shri YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on the pre-emptive measures being taken in the event of Cyclone Maichang crossing the coast. Saving people's lives is our first priority. The central government is ready to provide all necessary assistance to Andhra Pradesh. NDRF personnel are already depleted in the state. We have kept more teams ready to help if required.”

Here are the top 10 updates on cyclone ‘Michaung’: