Cyclone ‘Michaung’: 181 relief camps, NDRF & SDRF deployed for rescue ops in Andhra Pradesh

Due to the severe cyclonic storm 'Michaung,' parts of Andhra Pradesh experienced relentless heavy rainfall on Monday, with forecasts indicating a continuation over the next few days. The intensifying storm over the west-central and southwest Bay of Bengal, affecting the south Andhra Pradesh and adjoining north Tamil Nadu coasts, has resulted in substantial rainfall across various districts in the state.

Commuters wade through a waterlogged road following heavy rainfall triggered by 'Severe' Cyclone Michaung, in Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada on Monday. (ANI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

An official told news agency PTI that the centre of the Michaung was located 90 km east to northeast of Chennai, 200 km northeast of Puducherry, 300 km south to southeast of Bapatla, 170 km southeast of Nellore, and 320 km south of Machilipatnam.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The India Meteorological Department on Monday said, “Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam is likely to get exceptionally heavy rainfall over 4th and 5th December! Stay safe and take all necessary precautions.”

It added, “The severe cyclonic storm ‘Michaung’ formed over the Bay of Bengal will cross the South Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Machilipatnam near Bapatla in the morning of 5th December.”

On Monday, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy conducted a review meeting on the cyclone with senior officials, initiating various relief efforts.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

An alert has been issued for Andhra Pradesh's districts including Nellore, Tirupati, Bapatla, Prakasam, Konaseema, Krishna, West Godavari and Kakinada.

As per a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the severe cyclonic storm is likely to make landfall near Andhra Pradesh's Bapatla around noon on Tuesday, bringing winds with speeds up to 100 km per hour.

In response to the crisis, Chief Minister Reddy has pledged financial aid, allocating ₹2 crore for Tirupati district and ₹1 crore for each of the following districts: Nellore, Prakasam, Bapatla, Krishna, West Godavari, Konaseema, and Kakinada. The Chief Minister assured additional funds as needed for relief efforts.

In a bid to prevent loss of life and livestock, senior IAS officers will be deployed as special officers in the affected districts starting Monday. The focus will be on safeguarding crops, especially by procuring paddy and securing the kharif harvest.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Evacuation procedures are actively taking place in 181 relief camps spread across the eight districts, with both the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) deploying five teams each to assist in the affected areas.

During a comprehensive review meeting, the Chief Minister directed officials to mobilize resources, including the services of ward and village secretariats, village clinics, and Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBK), to enhance relief efforts.

Special officers were directed to prioritize the medical, food, and drinking water needs of evacuees. Financial assistance of ₹2,500 per family and ₹1,000 for individual evacuees will be provided upon their return from relief camps. For severely affected thatched houses, financial assistance of ₹10,000 will be distributed, along with 25 kg of rice, pulses, edible oil, onions, and potatoes for evacuees.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Officials have also been tasked with ensuring the safe transportation of pregnant women and monitoring the spread of communicable diseases.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON