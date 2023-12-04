Chennai Rain Live Updates: Heavy rainfall causes severe waterlogging in several parts of city

The expected landfall of Cyclone 'Michaung' in Southern Andhra Pradesh and the North coast of Tamil Nadu tonight is causing continuous heavy rainfall and strong winds in various parts of Chennai. The substantial precipitation has led to significant waterlogging in specific areas. Due to the heavy rains and waterlogging, suburban train services in all Chennai Suburban sections were temporarily halted until 8 am on Monday morning. Commuters make their way along a street as it rains in Chennai.

In its statement, the Southern Railways said, "Due to heavy rains and waterlogging, suburban train services in all the Chennai Suburban sections have been temporarily suspended up to 08.00hrs. of today. Only Passenger Specials will be operated in these sections until further advice."

Several areas in the city, including Maduravoyal, Porur, Saligaramam, and Valasaravakkam, are facing waterlogging issues. The strong winds have uprooted trees in various locations.

Due to heavy rainfall causing the water level to reach the danger mark at Bridge No. 14 between Vyasarpadi and Basin Bridge, eleven express trains departing from Chennai Central were canceled on Monday.

Addressing the people of Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister MK Stalin urged them to stay indoors until the storm abates. The Chief Minister personally inspected the Control room to assess the readiness for dealing with the cyclone.

Click to Top

Story Saved