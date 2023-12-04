Chennai Rain Live Updates: Heavy rainfall causes severe waterlogging in several parts of city
Chennai Rain Live: Cyclone 'Michaung' is anticipated to hit Southern AP and the North coast of Tamil Nadu tonight, leading to persistent & heavy rainfall.
The expected landfall of Cyclone 'Michaung' in Southern Andhra Pradesh and the North coast of Tamil Nadu tonight is causing continuous heavy rainfall and strong winds in various parts of Chennai. The substantial precipitation has led to significant waterlogging in specific areas. Due to the heavy rains and waterlogging, suburban train services in all Chennai Suburban sections were temporarily halted until 8 am on Monday morning.
In its statement, the Southern Railways said, "Due to heavy rains and waterlogging, suburban train services in all the Chennai Suburban sections have been temporarily suspended up to 08.00hrs. of today. Only Passenger Specials will be operated in these sections until further advice."
Several areas in the city, including Maduravoyal, Porur, Saligaramam, and Valasaravakkam, are facing waterlogging issues. The strong winds have uprooted trees in various locations.
Due to heavy rainfall causing the water level to reach the danger mark at Bridge No. 14 between Vyasarpadi and Basin Bridge, eleven express trains departing from Chennai Central were canceled on Monday.
Addressing the people of Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister MK Stalin urged them to stay indoors until the storm abates. The Chief Minister personally inspected the Control room to assess the readiness for dealing with the cyclone.
- Dec 04, 2023 10:58 AM IST
Chennai rain live: Visuals of waterlogging in cityDec 04, 2023 10:33 AM IST
Cyclone Michaung: IMD's heavy rainfall warning in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry today; schools closed
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD has issued a warning of heavy rainfall and thunderstorms on Monday in several places for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in the wake of Cyclone Michaung. Read MoreDec 04, 2023 10:25 AM IST
Chennai Rain Live Updates: 11 express trains cancelled after water level breaches danger mark in Basin Bridge-Vyasarpadi section
Due to intense rainfall, eleven express trains departing from Chennai Central were canceled on Monday as the water level surged to a hazardous level at Bridge No. 14 between Vyasarpadi and Basin Bridge.
"In view of heavy rain in Chennai and the water crossing the danger level in Bridge No. 14 between Basin Bridge and Vyasarpady stations, the trains have been regulated as given below. Please go through and plan your journeys accordingly. We regret the inconvenience caused," the Divisional Railway Manager, Chennai, Southern Railway, posted on X.Dec 04, 2023 10:18 AM IST
Chennai Rain Live Updates: Severe waterlogging witnessed in several parts of Chennai due to incessant rainfall
Several areas in the city, including Maduravoyal, Porur, Saligaramam, and Valasaravakkam, are facing waterlogging issues. The strong winds have uprooted trees in various locations.Topics
