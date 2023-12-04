Cyclone Michaung: Subway submerged under floodwater in Chennai as heavy rain pounds city. Video

Heavy rain pounded Chennai on Monday as a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal intensified into a powerful storm ‘Cyclone Michaung’ - causing massive waterlogging across the city and disrupting normal life. Several videos and pictures of flooded streets, railway tracks, and airports went viral on social media. In one such video, the Pazhavanthangal subway can be seen submerged under floodwater, leading to its closure.

Cyclone Michaung: Pazhavanthangal Subway submerged under floodwater in Chennai (ANI)

The video posted by news agency ANI shows a waterlogged subway as a man walks out of it. A total of 17 subways in the city have been closed due to waterlogging, the Greater Chennai police said.

According to the police, five people have died in rain-related incidents like electrocution or falling of trees in the city.

In view of the incessant rainfall, The Tamil Nadu government declared a public holiday in four districts on Tuesday under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881 - Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, and Tiruvallur. “All schools, colleges, educational institutions, and government offices, including the offices of public undertakings/corporations, boards, banks, and financial institutions in the four districts,” the state government said. However, all essential services will be functional.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall on December 4 and 5 in north-coastal Tamil and Puducherry. The weather department also said that light to moderate rainfall at most places and heavy to very extremely heavy rainfall is likely over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam.

According to the Amaravati Meteorological Centre, the cyclone is likely to intensify gradually and move northwards almost parallel and close to the south Andhra Pradesh coast and cross between Nellore and Machilipatnam, close to Bapatla during the forenoon of December 5.

(With inputs from agencies)