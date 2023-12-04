Cyclone ‘Michaung’: Tamil Nadu govt shuts schools; 70 flights, 60 trains cancelled

Severe cyclonic storm ‘Michaung’, which lies 90 km northeast of Chennai, has led to heavy rainfall across several Tamil Nadu districts. A red alert was issued on north coastal Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, India Meteorological Department Director General Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said on Monday. NDRF personnel visit a low-lying area near the banks of Kosasthalaiyar river as Tamil Nadu witnesses heavy rain owing to Cyclone Michaung, in Tiruvallur district. (PTI Photo)

Incessant rainfall across the state led to internet disruptions and power outages. Michaung, likely to move towards Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday, will lay near Chennai and Puducherry on Monday, bringing heavy downpour.

Chennai Regional Metrology Director said on Monday, “Cyclone 'Michaung' lies about 100 km from East-North East of Chennai. In the last six hours, it has moved at the speed of 10 km/hr and is expected to move in the northwest direction, intensified to severe cyclonic storm and is expected by 4 noon today.

Further, the cyclone will move parallel to the coast of north Tamil Nadu and South Andhra Pradesh, expected to cross Nellore-Machilipatnam by tomorrow at 4 noon. Heavy rainfall and strong winds are likely to continue till this evening in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Thiruvallur districts.”

Here are the measures taken by the Tamil Nadu government: