Cyclone ‘Michaung’: Tamil Nadu govt shuts schools; 70 flights, 60 trains cancelled

Severe cyclonic storm ‘Michaung’, which lies 90 km northeast of Chennai, has led to heavy rainfall across several Tamil Nadu districts. A red alert was issued on north coastal Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, India Meteorological Department Director General Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said on Monday.

NDRF personnel visit a low-lying area near the banks of Kosasthalaiyar river as Tamil Nadu witnesses heavy rain owing to Cyclone Michaung, in Tiruvallur district. (PTI Photo)

Incessant rainfall across the state led to internet disruptions and power outages. Michaung, likely to move towards Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday, will lay near Chennai and Puducherry on Monday, bringing heavy downpour.

Chennai Regional Metrology Director said on Monday, “Cyclone 'Michaung' lies about 100 km from East-North East of Chennai. In the last six hours, it has moved at the speed of 10 km/hr and is expected to move in the northwest direction, intensified to severe cyclonic storm and is expected by 4 noon today.

Further, the cyclone will move parallel to the coast of north Tamil Nadu and South Andhra Pradesh, expected to cross Nellore-Machilipatnam by tomorrow at 4 noon. Heavy rainfall and strong winds are likely to continue till this evening in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Thiruvallur districts.”

Here are the measures taken by the Tamil Nadu government:

The Tamil Nadu government, in an official statement on Monday, declared the closure of all educational institutions in Chennai on Tuesday due to anticipated heavy rainfall.

The East Coast Railway (ECoR) has taken precautionary measures, cancelling a total of 60 trains within its jurisdiction. Additionally, ECoR has activated a Crisis Management Cell to closely monitor the developments associated with Cyclone Michaung. Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), ECoR Ashoka Kumar Mishra said, “The ECoR is providing a round-the-clock helpline number for information or assistance for the convenience of passengers. It has intensified patrolling at vulnerable locations by deputing patrolmen and watchmen. Additional Control Room and Disaster Management Cell will be opened at Divisional Headquarters. 60 trains have been cancelled in ECoR Jurisdiction ahead of Cyclone Michaung.”

Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bangalore experienced a surge in activity on Monday after 33 flights from Chennai — domestic and international carriers such as Indigo, SpiceJet, Etihad, Lufthansa, and Gulf Air — were diverted to KIA. The move came as the Chennai airport grappled with severe weather conditions, leading to the closure of arrival and departure operations until 11 pm on Monday. In light of non-stop rains, a total of 70 flights to and from the Chennai airport were cancelled.

Chief Minister MK Stalin, addressing the residents of Tamil Nadu, issued a plea for them to remain indoors until the storm subsides. Personally taking charge of the situation, the Chief Minister inspected the control room to evaluate its preparedness for managing the cyclone.

The 12 Madras Unit of the Indian Army is undertaking rescue operations in the Mugalivakkam and Manapakkam areas of Chennai, responding to the impact of intense rainfall and extensive waterlogging.

The Tamil Nadu government called upon private companies and establishments in Chennai, Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu districts to enable work-from-home arrangements for their employees on Tuesday, considering the expected heavy rains and potential consequences.

