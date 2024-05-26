Cyclone Remal LIVE Updates: Landfall forecasted tonight; Kolkata airport closed
Cyclone Remal LIVE Updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a severe warning on Saturday for Cyclone Remal, which is expected to impact the northeastern region and Bangladesh. The cyclone is forecasted to hit West Bengal on May 26, bringing extremely heavy rainfall and strong winds to the coastal areas of Bangladesh and West Bengal....Read More
Which states will be impacted by Cyclone Remal?
The primary regions affected by Cyclone Remal are:
• West Bengal
• Coastal Bangladesh
• Tripura
• Parts of the northeastern states.
How long will Cyclone Remal impact India?
Authorities have urged residents in the areas to prepare for adverse weather conditions starting from May 26.
The IMD has issued the current warning in effect until May 28. The weather monitoring agency said that the warning may be extended based on requirement.
Cyclone Remal LIVE Updates: Kolkata airport closed for flight operations
Cyclone Remal LIVE Updates: Due to Cyclone Remal's expected impact on the coastal region of West Bengal, including Kolkata, flight operations will be suspended from May 26, to 9:00am on May 27.
The decision comes in light of predicted heavy winds and intense rainfall in Kolkata.
Cyclone Remal LIVE Updates: When will cyclone Remal hit Indian coast?
Cyclone Remal LIVE Updates: According to the Regional Meteorological Department of Andhra Pradesh, the deep depression over the North and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal has intensified into Cyclonic Storm 'Remal.' The department had said that it is likely to continue moving northwards and intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by the morning of May 26.
The storm is expected to cross the Bangladesh and West Bengal coasts between Sagar Island and Khepupara by midnight on May 26, with wind speeds of 110-120 km/h, gusting up to 135 km/h.