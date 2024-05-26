Cyclone Remal LIVE Updates: Landfall forecasted tonight; Kolkata airport closed

Cyclone Remal LIVE Updates: Clouds hover over 'Muri Ganga' River ahead of the landfall of cyclone 'Remal', in South 24 Parganas district, Friday, May 24.

Cyclone Remal LIVE Updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a severe warning on Saturday for Cyclone Remal, which is expected to impact the northeastern region and Bangladesh. The cyclone is forecasted to hit West Bengal on May 26, bringing extremely heavy rainfall and strong winds to the coastal areas of Bangladesh and West Bengal....Read More

Which states will be impacted by Cyclone Remal?

The primary regions affected by Cyclone Remal are:

• West Bengal

• Coastal Bangladesh

• Tripura

• Parts of the northeastern states.

How long will Cyclone Remal impact India?

Authorities have urged residents in the areas to prepare for adverse weather conditions starting from May 26.

The IMD has issued the current warning in effect until May 28. The weather monitoring agency said that the warning may be extended based on requirement.