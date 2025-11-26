Cyclone Senyar crosses Indonesian coast; heavy rain likely in TN, Kerala, Andhra

New Delhi: Cyclone Senyar, which developed over the Strait of Malacca and adjoining Northeast Indonesia, crossed Indonesian coast on Wednesday morning with wind speed of 70-80 kmph gusting to 90kmph, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Senyar is very likely to continue to move west-southwestwards and maintain the intensity of the cyclonic storm until Thursday morning. (Representational image)

It lay centered over coastal areas of northeast Indonesia about 80 km east of Kuta Makmur (Indonesia), 280 km west of George Town (Malaysia), 580 km southeast of Nancowry (Nicobar Islands) and 730 km southeast of Car Nicobar (Nicobar Islands).

Senyar is very likely to continue to move west-southwestwards and maintain the intensity of the cyclonic storm until Thursday morning. Thereafter, it is very likely to recurve eastwards with gradual weakening during subsequent 24 hours.

There is also a well marked low pressure area over southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of Southeast Sri Lanka & Equatorial Indian Ocean. The well marked low-pressure area over southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of Southeast Sri Lanka & Equatorial Indian Ocean persisted over the same region on Wednesday.

It is very likely to move nearly north-northwestwards and intensify into a depression during the next 24 hours. Thereafter, it is very likely to intensify further and continue to move north-northwestwards across southwest Bay of Bengal towards North Tamil Nadu & Puducherry coasts during subsequent 48 hours, IMD has warned.

In association with these developments, there is likely to be heavy to very heavy rainfall over Nicobar; Andaman Islands; Puducherry and Tamil Nadu; Kerala and Andhra Pradesh.

Over Strait of Malacca, Malaysia and adjoining areas of South Andaman Sea, along & off Nicobar Islands, Indonesia, and Thailand, gale wind speed reaching 70-80 gusting to 90 kmph is likely to prevail. Winds speed would gradually decrease becoming squally winds speed reaching 50-60 gusting to 70 kmph by Thursday morning and 40-50 gusting to 60 kmph from Friday morning for subsequent 12 hours and decrease gradually thereafter.