Home / India News / Cyclone Sitrang crosses Bangladesh coast, weakens into depression

Cyclone Sitrang crosses Bangladesh coast, weakens into depression

india news
Updated on Oct 25, 2022 09:11 AM IST

The remnant of Cyclone Sitrang was expected to lead to isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, and Tripura

The depression brought widespread rain, and strong winds to the West Bengal coast as well. (PTI)
ByHT Correspondent

Cyclone Sitrang crossed the Bangladesh coast between Tinkona and Sandwip close to Barisal on Monday evening and weakened into a depression. It crossed the coast with a maximum sustained wind speed of 80-90 km per hour gusting to 100 km per hour and brought widespread rain, and strong winds to the West Bengal coast as well.

On Tuesday morning, the remnant of Cyclone Sitrang lay 90 km north-northeast of Agartala and 100 km south-southwest of Shillong. It was likely to continue to move north-northeastwards and weaken into a well-marked low-pressure area on Tuesday but lead to isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, and Tripura.

Squally wind speed reaching 40-50 km per hour gusting to 60 km per hour is likely in the north Bay of Bengal, along and off the Bangladesh coast, south Assam and Meghalaya, Mizoram, and Tripura on Tuesday and reduce after that.

Tuesday, October 25, 2022
