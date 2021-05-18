Cyclone Tauktae updates: Vijay Rupani says 3 people died in Gujarat
- Cyclone Tauktae weakened into a severe cyclonic storm from a "very severe" storm on Tuesday morning, the India Meteorological Department officials predicted. Tauktae made landfall. Over 200,000 people were evacuated from their homes in Gujarat on Monday in preparation for the cyclone.
Tauktae made landfall over the Gujarat coast on Monday night and weakened into a severe cyclonic storm from a very severe cyclonic storm on Tuesday morning. After the landfall which was completed on Tuesday morning, the system is very likely to re-curve north-northeastwards, across Gujarat and weaken gradually. It is expected to weaken gradually and transform into a depression over Rajasthan.
Maximum city Mumbai witnessed heavy rains, strong winds, and water logging as Tauktae skirted the city's coast on Monday, going from a Category 1 storm to a Category 4 storm. Covid-19 patients were shifted from Jumbo Covid centres and vaccination was halted in many parts as the city dealt with the first severe cyclone of 2021.
Follow all the updates here:
-
MAY 18, 2021 11:40 AM IST
Vijay Rupani says Cyclone Tauktae claimed 3 lives in Gujarat
Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani told news agency ANI that Cyclone Tauktae has claimed 3 lives in the state. In addition to this 40,000 trees have fallen and 16,500 huts have been affected due to Tauktae.
-
MAY 18, 2021 11:30 AM IST
Indian Navy continues search and rescue operations throughout the night, rescue 177 personnel
Indian Navy's search and rescue operations abroad Barge P305 continued throughout the night on Tuesday, in the wake of cyclone Tauktae. The navy had deployed INS Kochi and INS Kolkata, who were later joined by Offshore Support Vessel Energy Star and Great Ship Ahalya have .177 personnel have been rescued so far in extremely challenging circumstances.
-
MAY 18, 2021 11:17 AM IST
INS Kolkata rescued 2 survivors from adrift vessel
INS Kolkata rescued two survivors from the life raft of vessel Vara Prabha on Monday.
Cyclone Tauktae updates: Vijay Rupani says 3 people died in Gujarat
- Cyclone Tauktae weakened into a severe cyclonic storm from a "very severe" storm on Tuesday morning, the India Meteorological Department officials predicted. Tauktae made landfall. Over 200,000 people were evacuated from their homes in Gujarat on Monday in preparation for the cyclone.
