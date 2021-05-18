Cyclone Tauktae updates: Vijay Rupani says 3 people died in Gujarat

Tauktae made landfall over the Gujarat coast on Monday night and weakened into a severe cyclonic storm from a very severe cyclonic storm on Tuesday morning. After the landfall which was completed on Tuesday morning, the system is very likely to re-curve north-northeastwards, across Gujarat and weaken gradually. It is expected to weaken gradually and transform into a depression over Rajasthan.





Maximum city Mumbai witnessed heavy rains, strong winds, and water logging as Tauktae skirted the city's coast on Monday, going from a Category 1 storm to a Category 4 storm. Covid-19 patients were shifted from Jumbo Covid centres and vaccination was halted in many parts as the city dealt with the first severe cyclone of 2021.





SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON