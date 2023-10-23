Cyclone ‘Tej’ to cross Yemen on Tuesday; deep depression in Bay of Bengal: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday that the extremely severe Cyclonic storm ‘Tej’, which formed over the west-central Arabian Sea, is continuously moving northwestward.

IMD said that it will cross Yemen's coast close to AlGhaidah as a very severe Cyclonic storm on Tuesday morning. The intensity of the storm will begin decreasing from Monday evening after which it will be relegated to the ‘very severe’ category.

The IMD categorises a system as a Cyclonic Storm when its 3-minute average maximum sustained wind speeds fall between 63-88 kmph. Similarly, a severe cyclonic storm has winds between 89-117 kmph, a very severe cyclonic storm between 118-165 kmph, and an extremely severe cyclonic storm between 166-220 kmph. Wind speeds above 221 kmph give rise to a supercyclone.

Here are the latest updates:

The storm is 200 km north-northwestward of Yemen's Socotra, 300 km south of Oman's Salalah, and 240 km southeast of Al Ghaidah.

As per the IMD, the “Phenomenal” sea condition is likely to prevail over the south-west and west-central Arabian Sea and will diminish from high to very rough by Tuesday morning. It will improve eventually.

IMD has warned fishermen to not venture into the Arabian Sea till Tuesday night.

Deep Depression forming in the Bay of Bengal

The IMD has also warned of a Deep Depression over the west-central Bay of Bengal which continuously moved northwards and was around 400 km away from Odisha's Paradip and 550 km south-southwest of West Bengal's Digha.

The weather department added that the deep depression in the Bay of Bengal was likely to intensify into a Cyclonic Storm within the next 24 hours. It added that the storm would move north-northeastwards.

The storm, formed in the Bay of Bengal, is likely to cross the Bangladesh coast between Khepupara and Chittagong on Wednesday evening as a Deep Depression.

Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura are likely to witness light to moderate rainfall with heavy rainfall at isolated places on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Odisha is likely to receive light to moderate rainfall at many places from October 23 to October 25. Whereas, West Bengal will receive light to moderate rainfall on October 24 and October 25.

The sea conditions are likely to remain rough to very rough till October 25.

IMD advised fishermen not to venture into the Bay of Bengal till October 24. It added, “Fishermen are advised not to venture into North Bay of Bengal and along & off Odisha, West Bengal, Bangladesh and north Myanmar coasts during 23rd to 25th October.”

