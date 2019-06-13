Cyclone Vayu: Flight services to be suspended across 5 airports in Gujarat

In the wake of Cyclone Vayu, flight services to some 5 airports in Gujarat will be suspended from midnight on Wednesday.

Accordingly, services to airports in Porbandar, Diu, Bhavnagar, Keshod and Kandla will be ceased from midnight Wednesday to midnight on Thursday.

“The Regional Executive Director (Western Region), AAI and all airport directors in Gujarat have been advised to be in readiness to handle any exigency occurring out ofAthis natural calamity and to issue appropriate NOTAM (notice to airmen) action,” AAI said in a statement.

“Equipment and heavy machinery has been moved to safety at respective airports and the airport directors of AAI’s Bhuj and Jamnagar Airports have been asked to write to the Indian Air Force to suspend operations of civil flights from these two airports also.”

In addition, the decision to suspend operations at AAI’s Surat airport will be takenAafter “analysing the weather”, AAI said.

First Published: Jun 13, 2019 09:13 IST