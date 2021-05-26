Home / India News / Cyclone Yaas: 38 South-bound, Kolkata-bound passenger trains cancelled
A fisherman ties his boat on a shore ahead of Cyclone Yaas in Digha in Purba Medinipur district in the eastern state of West Bengal(REUTERS)
Cyclone Yaas: 38 South-bound, Kolkata-bound passenger trains cancelled

ANI | , New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 26, 2021 09:02 AM IST

In view of the impending cyclone Yaas, 38 long-distance South-bound and Kolkata-bound passenger trains were cancelled from May 24 to 29, informed Railways Public Relations Officer (PRO) on Tuesday.

"38 long-distance South-bound and Kolkata-bound passenger trains will remain cancelled from May 24 to 29...The Railways authority will refund the ticket charges of the passengers," as per the North East Frontier Railway's statement.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted that the cyclone Yaas is going to intensity into a 'very severe cyclonic storm' in the next 12 hours.

"The severe cyclonic storm Yaas over the east-central Bay of Bengal moved north-northwestwards with a speed of about 9 kmph during past six hours. It is very likely to intensify further into a very severe cyclonic storm during the next 12 hours. It would continue to move north-northwestwards, intensify further and reach the northwest Bay of Bengal near North Odisha and West Bengal coasts by May 26 early morning," the weather agency said.

