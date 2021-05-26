Home / India News / Cyclone Yaas: Odisha, Bengal, Jharkhand to receive light to moderate rainfall
A fisherman ties his boat on a shore ahead of Cyclone Yaas in Digha in Purba Medinipur district in the eastern state of West Bengal(REUTERS)
The MeT department has also predicted heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in these states.

The MeT department has also predicted heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in these states.
ANI | , New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 26, 2021 05:08 AM IST

In view of the impending landfall of Cyclone Yaas, light to moderate rainfall are expected at most places in Odisha, West Bengal, and Jharkhand, informed India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The MeT department has also predicted heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in these states.

"Light to moderate rainfall expected at most places with heavy to very heavy rains at few places with extremely heavy falls at isolated places in Bhadrak, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Balasore, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Mayurbhanj, Kendrapara, and Keonjhargarh today," IMD said.

Putting out a warning also for Jharkhand the weather forecasting department said that light to moderate rainfall is expected at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall and extremely heavy falls at isolated places today and tomorrow.

"Light-moderate rainfall at most places, extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places over Medinipur and heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Bankura, Jhargram, South 24 Parganas and heavy falls at isolated areas like Kolkata, Nadia among others today," the Met department added.

IMD earlier informed that the cyclone is "very likely" to reach near north Odisha coast close to Bhadrak's Dhamra port by the early morning of May 26.

