Dacoit shot at while trying to flee from custody in Assam’s Cachar

Silchar: A dacoit in Assam’s Cachar district who was arrested recently, sustained bullet injuries in an encounter with the police on Thursday night. The man called Shamim Ahmed Laskar was trying to escape from police custody when he was shot by a policeman.

Shamim is a resident of Kachudaram area in Cachar district. There are several cases registered against him for armed burglary, robbery, extortion and other anti-social activities.

Superintendent of Police of Cachar district Ramandeep Kaur informed that Shamim had been arrested recently for robbery.

On Thursday evening, he assured policemen that he would guide them to a place where they could recover the items he had stolen recently. A team of officials escorted him to Auliyatilla near Silchar town and they recovered two stolen motorcycles.

But Shamim suddenly pushed a policeman and tried to escape. “Our officials warned him that they would shoot him if he didn’t stop. But he kept running and a policeman shot him in the lower part of his body,” she said.

“He sustained a bullet injury in his leg and has been admitted to the Silchar Medical College and Hospital,” Kaur added.

The Assam government has been encouraging strict action against criminals especially after Himanta Biswa Sarma became the chief minister last year. In the recent past, several arrested individuals sustained bullet injuries while trying to escape from custody and there is a similar pattern in all the cases across Assam.