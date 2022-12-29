Daily brief: Actor Isha Alya was shot in the head at point-blank range, say cops, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Actor Isha Alya was shot in the head at point-blank range; husband arrested

The West Bengal police on Thursday arrested the husband of Jharkhand-based actor Riya Kumari aka Isha Alya, 30, on murder charges after her family contested his version that robbers who came in a car to rob him of his wallet killed his wife, police said. Read more

How Delhi, Mumbai & Bengaluru are gearing up for New Year's Eve? Check advisories

New Year is just around the corner. After two years of muted celebrations with Covid-19 norms, people are eager to welcome 2023 without curbs. However, the government has advised people to continue following Covid appropriate behaviour in wake of surge in other countries including China. Security has also been beefed up across several cities including Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru in this festive season. Read more

Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant engaged. 5 things to know about new bride-to-be

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of billionaire Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika Merchant, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, are set to tie the knot. Read more

'de Bruyn was doing it yesterday, I said it again and he said…’: What sparked Mitchell Starc's outburst in 2nd Test

The second Test of the ongoing series between Australia and South Africa saw some tensed moment between Mitchell Starc and Theunis de Bruyn. Read more

Game of Thrones' Nathalie Emmanuel calls RRR ‘sick movie’; tweets clarification and hails Ram Charan-Jr NTR's dance

Actor Nathalie Emmanuel, who played the role of Missandei in Game of Thrones, is blown away by SS Rajamouli’s epic magnum opus RRR, which she described as ‘a sick movie’. Read more

New Year 2023: Best New Year resolutions that are also easy to accomplish

Having a big-picture in mind helps you have a better perspective and take sound decisions in life. When it comes to setting New Year resolutions, however, we often look at them as checklist not as something which will bring everlasting and positive changes in life. Read more

