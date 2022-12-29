Home / India News / Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant engaged. 5 things to know about new bride-to-be

Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant engaged. 5 things to know about new bride-to-be

Published on Dec 29, 2022 08:04 PM IST

Daughter of Encore Healthcare CEO Viren Merchant and Shaila Merchant, Radhika is a trained Indian classical dancer.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. (ANI )
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of billionaire Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika Merchant, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, are set to tie the knot. The 'roka' or engagement ceremony took place Thursday at the Shrinathji Temple in Rajasthan's Nathdwara in the presence of family members and friends. The two have reportedly been friends for some time now.

Confirming the news, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) director-corporate affairs Parimal Nathwani in a tweet said, "Heartiest congratulations to dearest Anant and Radhika for their Roka ceremony at the Shrinathji temple in Nathdwara. May Lord Shrinath ji's blessings be with you always."

All you need to know about Radhika Merchant:

1) Daughter of Encore Healthcare CEO Viren Merchant and Shaila Merchant, Radhika is a trained Indian classical dancer.

2) She reportedly trained in Bharatnatyam for eight years and is a disciple of Guru Bhavana Thakar of Shree Nibha Arts.

3) Her debut dance performance was hosted by Ambanis at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai earlier this year.

4) She has done her graduation from New York University and currently serves as a director on the board of Encore Healthcare.

5) Rumour has it that Anant and Radhika got engaged in an intimate ceremony in 2019. This was, however, not confirmed by families.

(With agency inputs)

Story Saved
