Mukesh Ambani's youngest, Anant Ambani, engaged to Radhika Merchant | 5 points

Anant Ambani - Reliance Industries Limited chairman Mukesh Ambani's youngest son - has become engaged to Radhika Merchant, the daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant at the Shrinathji Temple in Rajasthan's Nathdwara, which is about 350 km from Jaipur. The ceremony was performed before family and friends. The wedding date is not known.

Parimal Nathwani, RIL's corporate affairs head said, "Heartiest congratulations to dearest Anant and Radhika for their 'roka' ceremony at the Shrinathji temple in Nathdwara. May Lord Shrinath ji’s blessings be with you always."

News agency PTI quoted a statement issued by the family (it is unclear which family issued the statement) that said: "Anant and Radhika have known each other for a few years and today's ceremony commences the formal journey of their marriage in the coming months."

"Both families seek the blessings and good wishes of everyone for Radhika and Anant as they start their journey of togetherness," the statement added.

5 things to know about Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani:

1. Anant Ambani studied at Brown University in the United States (in Rhode Island). Radhika Merchant is a graduate of New York University, where she studied politics and economics.

2. Anant Ambani was born in Mumbai and Radhika Merchant hails from Gujarat's Kutch region.

3. Anant Ambani leads Reliance's new energy business - he was named its head in August - and is already on the boards of Jio Platforms and Reliance Retail Ventures. Radhika Merchant serves as a director on the board of Encore Healthcare.

4. In June, Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita hosted her 'arangetram', or debut performance at Mumbai's Jio World Centre.

5. According to news agency ANI, she has trained in Bharatnatyam for eight years and is the disciple of Guru Bhavana Thakar of Mumbai's Shree Nibha Arts

The Ambanis have three children - twins Akash and Isha, and Anant, who is the youngest. Isha married Piramal Group heir Anand Piramal in 2018 and they had twins last month - Aadiya and Krishna. Akash married diamantaire Russell Mehta's daughter Shloka in 2019 and they have a two-year-old son - Prithvi.