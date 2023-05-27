Daily brief: Adheenams hand over 'Sengol' to PM Modi, and all the latest news
Adheenams hand over 'Sengol' to Modi on eve of new Parliament building launch
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met the Adheenams and took their blessings at his official residence in New Delhi a day before the inauguration of the new Parliament building. Read more
On Karnataka cabinet snub, Congress's Hariprasad says ‘should ask Siddaramaiah’
Senior Karnataka Congress leader B K Hariprasad on Saturday refused to comment on his omission from the state cabinet saying “you should ask Mr Siddaramaiah.” BK Hariprasad, the former Rajya Sabha MP, did not find a seat in the 34-member Karnataka cabinet even as his name prominently figured in several media reports on the initial list of eight ministers, apart from chief minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy DK Shivakumar. Read more
Captain Chhetri draws inspiration from FIFA WC semi-finalists Morocco after tough Asian Cup draw
Almost a year ago in a rain-lashed evening at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata, the Indian football team, led by the talismanic skipper Sunil Chhetri, produced a dominant show against Hong Kong to qualify for the AFC Asian Cup. Read more
Athiya Shetty clarifies on her and KL Rahul's videos from strip club: ‘Went to a regular place, as one does’
Actor Athiya Shetty took to her Instagram Stories recently and posted a bunch of photos from London. Sharing them, she also addressed the alleged videos from a ‘strip club’ which surfaced on social media. Read more
Woman lists 'worst things’ about being with a millionaire, people react
A video of a woman from Dubai recently went viral online and has sparked a chatter among netizens. In her video, she listed the “worst things” about being with a millionaire.A video of a woman from Dubai recently went viral online and has sparked a chatter among netizens. In her video, she listed the “worst things” about being with a millionaire. Read more
International Burger Day 2023: 4 delicious millet burger recipes to enjoy during weekend
Coming out of the shadows of obscurity, millets have made a powerful comeback in India and across the globe after many years of being forgotten and replaced by refined grains. Read more