Daily brief: After release from jail, Navjot Sidhu calls on ‘mentor’ Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka; and all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
Apr 06, 2023 08:57 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Navjot Sidhu meets 'mentor' Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka: ‘will neither flinch nor…’

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu meets party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in New Delhi, Thursday. (Twitter)

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, who walked out of jail earlier this month, met former party chief Rahul Gandhi and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday in New Delhi. Calling Rahul Gandhi his mentor and Priyanka his “friend, philosopher and guide”, Sidhu said his commitment to Punjab and his leaders “will neither flinch nor back an inch.” Read more

'You gave Rohit, Kohli and Rahul plenty of chances but...': Harbhajan's ballistic remark about discarded India star

Veteran Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan and power-hitter Sanju Samson showcased their batting exploits in the high-scoring thriller between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Wednesday. Playing a captain's knock for the 2008 winners in match No.8 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, superstar Samson top-scored for Rajasthan Royals at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium. Read more

Prosenjit Chatterjee reveals Bollywood doesn't offer 'a lot' of work to regional actors: Language is not an issue...

Actor Prosenjit Chatterjee, who will be seen in the upcoming series Jubilee, revealed that regional actors don't get a lot of work in Mumbai. Talking about how the rise of OTT content, the actor added that nowadays actors from the younger generation are getting much more exposure in the industry. Read more

World Health Day 2023: 8 chronic illnesses that are becoming common in post Covid-19 world

Covid-19 cases have been on rise in the past couple of weeks in India, but the virus is no longer perceived as a threat it earlier was. People have been largely reporting mild cases of Covid in the recent times, however, its long-term impact on people's health remains unclear. Read more

How to set emotional boundaries

Setting emotional boundaries is important for a healthy relationship. Read here

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
covid-19 punjab kings indian premier league shikhar dhawan rajasthan royals rahul gandhi punjab priyanka gandhi vadra navjot sidhu bollywood sanju samson world health day mentor
