Navjot Sidhu meets 'mentor' Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka: ‘will neither flinch nor…’

The cricketer-turned-politician came out of the Patiala Central Jail on Saturday after serving nearly 10 months in a three-decade-old road rage case.

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, who walked out of jail earlier this month, met former party chief Rahul Gandhi and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday in New Delhi. Calling Rahul Gandhi his mentor and Priyanka his “friend, philosopher and guide”, Sidhu said his commitment to Punjab and his leaders “will neither flinch nor back an inch.”

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu with Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. (Twitter / @sherryontopp)
The cricketer-turned-politician met Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for the first time since he walked out of the Patiala Central Jail on Saturday after serving nearly 10 months in a 1988 road rage case.

Sharing a photograph of the trio, Sidhu wrote on Twitter, “Met my Mentor Rahul ji and Friend, Philosopher, Guide Priyanka ji in New Delhi Today."

“You can Jail me , Intimidate me, Block all my financial accounts but My commitment for Punjab and My Leaders will neither flinch nor back an inch !! (sic)” he added.

Soon after his release, Sidhu, the former head of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee, trained his guns on chief minister Bhagwant Mann over the law and order situation in the state and also claimed that his security has been pruned. He further slammed the Mann government over not only pruning of security of slain singer Sidhu Moose Wala but also making it public.

Addressing the media after meeting Moose Wala's parents in Mansa district, Sidhu attacked the Mann government over the law and order issue in the state and said it was the first responsibility of any government to ensure it.

“Are they (government) supposed to protect or perpetrate crime,” asked Sidhu with Moose Wala's parents beside him.

Referring to Moosewala, Sidhu said, “He was a global star. Why was his security pruned? Did it ever happen when you reduce security and you make it public? There is no such norm."

"What happened with him (Moosewala), the same thing is happening with another Sidhu today. I do not care,” he said, claiming that the Z Plus security he earlier got is now down to 13 personnel.

“Today, I have 13 security men with me. Why? ...Sidhu should remain immobilized and could not come out of his house and should not speak the truth,” he claimed.

“I want to say that I am not afraid of death,” he said.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

