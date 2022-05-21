Daily brief: All 10 bodies found from tunnel collapse site in J&K's Ramban, say officials, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Ramban tunnel collapse: All 10 bodies found, families informed, say officials

All ten bodies have been recovered from the debris of an under-construction tunnel that collapsed in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban on Thursday. Read more

Labour Party ousts Scott Morrison govt, Australia sends message to India

Australia sent a message to India Saturday night after its conservative government conceded defeat in national elections and outgoing prime minister Scott Morrison congratulated his successor, Anthony Albanese, over the opposition Labor Party's win. Read more

Make plans to engage more youths in dairy sector:Yogi to officials

Uttar Pradesh government is planning to open dairy units through public-private partnership (PPP) model with a view to boosting the dairy sector in the state, a potential source of employment and revenue generation, a government spokesman said here on Saturday. Also read

Aishwarya Rai waves at fans, poses with Aaradhya and Abhishek Bachchan on their day out in Cannes. See pics

Actor Aishwarya Rai, who is currently in Cannes, stepped out of her hotel to enjoy a day in the city with her family. In photos and videos shared on Instagram, Aishwarya was seen accompanied by her husband, actor Abhishek Bachchan, and their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. Read more

'They thought the chosen players were better than me. Fair enough': India senior breaks silence on 2021 T20 WC snub

Team India endured a poor outing in the previous year's T20 World Cup, where the side was knocked out in the group stages. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON