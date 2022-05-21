Ramban tunnel collapse: Three bodies recovered on day 2, four dead so far

Three more bodies have been recovered from the debris of an under-construction tunnel that collapsed in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban on Thursday. At least 10 labourers were trapped after a section of a tunnel on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway caved-in, triggering large-scale rescue ops by teams of police, the Army and state and national disaster response forces.

Earlier today a senior district police officer told ANI a body (the second) had been spotted under a boulder and heavy machines were deployed to remove the rock and retrieve the corpse.

#UPDATE | Ramban (J&K) rescue: Second body recovered during the rescue operation.



"7-8 more people could be trapped there. The rescue operation is going on swiftly. It will continue until the last body is recovered," says Mohita Sharma, Ramban SSP. pic.twitter.com/t6VoqWuRpp — ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2022

"One more body was seen… machines have been (used) to remove the boulder… we are nearing the end of this rescue op," Mohita Sharma, Senior Superintendent of Police (Ramban), said.

At least 10 trapped after under-construction tunnel collapses in J&K's Ramban

adding that those could be rescued would be saved and all bodies would be recovered.

One more body was seen under a big boulder. Machines have been put to remove the boulder and recover the body. We are nearing the end of this rescue operation: Mohita Sharma, Ramban SSP pic.twitter.com/MQXRHX4dfj — ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2022

The first body - a labourer from Bengal - was found on Friday.

The audit tunnel of T3 on the highway near Khooni Nallah in Ramban district caved in at the start of work at 10.15 pm on Thursday.

Rescue work began immediately but was briefly suspended yesterday because of 'shooting stones - large and small rocks and debris that come hurtling down a hillside due to landslides or other inclement weather conditions.

The debris was the result of a nearby landslide - part of a mountain in the Makerkote area collapsed and forced a temporary break in rescue operations.

The collapse was captured on camera in a video posted by news agency ANI.

#WATCH | A portion of a mountain falls apart in the Makerkote area at Jammu–Srinagar National Highway in Ramban near the site of the recuse operation, where a part of an under-construction tunnel collapsed late last night pic.twitter.com/SAjDhwFgol — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2022

Mussarat Islam, Ramban development commissioner, told ANI that incident was unexpected and that up to 17 hours of rescue work had been affected. Two heavy machines were also trapped.

Of the trapped labourers four - Jadav Roy (23), Gautam Roy (22), Sudhir Roy (31), Dipak Roy (33) and Parimal Roy (38) - are from Bengal, two - Muzaffar (38) and Israt (30) - are from J&K and one – Shiva Chouhan (26) is from Assam. Nawaraj Chowdhury (26) and Kushi Ram (25) - are from Nepal

J&K lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha is overseeing operations from a control room, PTI reported.

With input from ANI, PTI