Daily brief: Assam CM demands action on security breach at Hyderabad event, and all the latest news

It was close, says Assam CM Sarma on security breach at Hyderabad event

Assam chief minister and senior BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said there was “zero distance” between him and the man who tried to snatch his mic during an event in Telangana capital Hyderabad on Friday. Read more

Devotee chops off tongue, offers it to deity at UP temple

A devotee at a temple in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district chopped off his tongue and offered it to the presiding deity, police said on Saturday. Read more

Fraudsters dupe Pune’s Serum Institute of ₹1 crore by asking for money transfer in CEO’s name

Fraudsters allegedly duped vaccine-maker Serum Institute of India (SII) of more than ₹1 crore by sending messages in the name of its Chief Executive Officer Adar Poonawalla and asking for transfer of money, police officials said on Saturday. Read more

'At the present moment, I have played more than he has…': Sourav Ganguly opens up on being compared to Virat Kohli

BCCI president and former India skipper Sourav Ganguly lavished praise on Virat Kohli and said the star batter is more skillful than him as a player. Read more

Mansion where Johnny Depp severed his finger during fight with Amber Heard is up for grabs

Diamond Head-- the million-dollar Gold Coast mansion in Australia that had Johnny Depp and Brad Pitt among its celebrity occupants, has been put up on the market for sale. Read more

PCOS Awareness Month 2022: Causes and symptoms of PCOS, tips to get pregnant

As we all know September is World PCOS Awareness Month as it is one of the most common causes of infertility in women since Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome is a hormonal imbalance that interferes with a woman’s reproductive system. Read more

