Devotee chops off tongue, offers it to deity at UP temple
The devotee was rushed to the district hospital where he is undergoing treatment. His condition is said to be serious.
A devotee at a temple in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district chopped off his tongue and offered it to the presiding deity, police said on Saturday. The incident caused a stir on the Maa Sheetla temple premises where the incident took place.
The devotee – identified as 38-year-old Sampat from Kaushambi – was rushed to the district hospital where he is undergoing treatment. His condition is said to be serious.
Police said Sampat and his wife Banno Devi came to the temple where they performed their ritual after taking a dip in the Ganga. They performed their 'parikrama' or circumambulation at the temple – where the devotees walk barefoot to take a full circle of the temple premises. Moments later, Sampat cut his tongue with a blade and presented it at the temple's 'chaukhat' (door frame), said Abhilash Tiwari, station house officer of Karha Dhaam police station.
His wife Devi told police that he had expressed a desire to visit the temple on Friday night. However, she said she was not aware of the incident prior to the visit.
While the reason is not clear in case of the latest act of maiming, this is not the first such incident of devotees chopping off their tongues as an offering to the deity, or even for a politician.
In Tamil Nadu, last year, a woman had chopped off the tip of her tongue to fulfill her vow to sacrifice ‘if MK Stalin became the chief minister’. She was found in an unconscious state on the steps of a temple, with blood coming out of her mouth.
In Odisha, in 2020, a priest had chopped off the head of a local man inside a temple to perform rituals after receiving “orders from god” in his dream where he saw a human sacrifice to dispel the coronavirus outbreak.
(With agency inputs)
Snatching gang targeted 72 senior citizens in two years, held
Faridabad: Four members of a gang were arrested on Friday for allegedly snatching ₹1 lakh cash from a 72-year-old cyclist who was returning from an ATM to a resident of Dabua Colony in NIT Faridabad, hLal Bihari,'shome in Faridabad on August 29, said police. Police said that in the past two years, the gang has allegedly targeted 72 senior citizens across Haryana. Mukesh Malhotra, deputy commissioner of police (crime) said the suspects were arrested near Leisure Valley Park.
‘Rahul needs to study Indian history’: Amit Shah takes dig at Cong’s Bharat Jodo
Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday accused the Congress of involving in appeasement politics and organising riots and took a jibe at Rahul Gandhi over his Bhart Jodo Yatra saying he needs to study Indian history. Addressing the Bharatiya Janata Party's Booth Adyaksh Sankalp Mahasabha in Jodhpur, chief minister Ashok Gehlot's home turf, Shah accused the Rajasthan government of stopping Hindu festivals and said it cannot work for development.
Haryana CM’s flying squad arrests 3 of child trafficking gang in Faridabad
Three members of an infant trafficking gang were arrested by the chief minister's flying squad for their alleged involvement in the purchase and sale of newborn babies, said police. According to the police, the suspects – identified as Meenu Kumari of Delhi's Uttam Nagar and Kavita Devi of Sultanpuri and Deepak alias Deepu of Saharanpur – were caught red-handed when they were allegedly selling a month-old girl for ₹4.50 lakh.
Bar cancels Kunal Kamra’s show after right-wing outfits threaten protest
Gurugram: A bar in Gurugram cancelled standup comedian Kunal Kamra's show on Friday after members of right-wing outfits Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal threatened to protest against the event. According to a post on Kamra's Instagram page, he was scheduled to perform at Studio XO Bar in Sector 29 on the evening of September 17 and September 18.
All safety facilities in hotels, eateries under MCG radar
The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram on Friday directed the officials of the civic body, Farukhnagar Municipal Committee, and municipal councils of Sohna and Pataudi-Mandi to take action against hotels, restaurants, banquet halls, and eateries that do not have necessary safety and welfare facilities in place, violating National Green Tribunal orders.
