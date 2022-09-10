Mansion where Johnny Depp severed his finger during fight with Amber Heard is up for grabs

Diamond Head-- the million-dollar Gold Coast mansion in Australia that had Johnny Depp and Brad Pitt among its celebrity occupants, has been put up on the market for sale. The house, owned by Mick Doohan-- Australian former Grand Prix motorcycle racing World Champion, was also the location of a major fight between Johnny and his ex-wife Amber Heard. Johnny had severed the tip of his finger at this house. Also Read| Johnny Depp laughs as he says he ‘misses’ the tip of his finger

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, who tied the knot in February 2015, were at this property in March that year when they got into a violent argument. During the defamation trial earlier this year, Johnny had said about the fight, “As I told before, she threw a bottle of vodka at me and smashed it and cut my finger off, the tip of my finger, a good chunk. I miss it.” This was in contradiction to the previous reports that he himself accidentally sliced off the tip as he smashed several bottles and items lying around the house. Amber denied his claims in court.

This was also the property where Johnny and Amber's Yorkshire Terriers, Pistol and Boo, stayed under house arrest in May of that year after the couple failed to subject the dogs to Australia’s 10-day quarantine. In April next year, they released a video apologising for violating the country's bio-security codes by not declaring the dogs. Only a month later, Amber filed for divorce from Johnny citing 'irreconcilable differences.'

According to a report in Daily Mail, the mansion is now up for grabs. The house, which was previously rented by Brad Pitt as well, has been estimated to be worth $40million. It will go under the hammer on September 28. It first went to market in March 2021 for expression of interest.

The property has 10 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms among other spaces and sits on an area of 18 hectares. It comes with a helipad, a landing strip for private planes, and a private jetty that has access to the Coomera and Pimpama rivers. It also boasts of a 2000-bottle wine cellar, and an in-house theatre.

