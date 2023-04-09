Daily brief: Assam CM threatens to file defamation case against Rahul Gandhi over Adani tweet, and all the latest news

Will file defamation suit against Rahul Gandhi over his ‘Adani’ tweet: Assam CM

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (ANI Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said that he will file a defamation case against Rahul Gandhi for a social media post by the Congress leader. “Whatever Rahul Gandhi has tweeted, it is defamatory. Once Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Assam on April 14 is over, we will respond to it and a defamation case will be lodged in Guwahati,” Sarma said on Sunday. Read more

Royals duly respected, says Tripura BJP after row over Ujjayanta Palace

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP) in Tripura on Sunday said that the state’s royal family and their history have been given due respect under the saffron rule, and alleged that their structures were demolished during the previous Left regime. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Watch: Needing 28 off 5, Rinku Singh bludgeons 6, 6, 6, 6, 6 in unbelievable last-ball finish as KKR beat GT

Rinku Singh produced an incredible performance for the Kolkata Knight Riders in the side's 2023 Indian Premier League game against Gujarat Titans on Sunday evening, as he smashed five successive sixes when the side needed 28 to win off the last five balls. Read more

GT vs KKR: Ranveer Singh screams Rinku Singh's name, Aryan Khan calls him 'beast' after 6-6-6-6-6 wonder

Kolkata Knight Riders' Rinku Singh slammed five consecutive sixes to pull off a sensational three-wicket win over Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League here on Sunday. Even Bollywood stars and celebrities are mindblown over this feat. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Seeking optimal anti-ageing results? Combine bio remodeling and hyaluronic acid, says skincare expert

Maintaining a firm, healthy and plump skin can be a tough task, especially as you grow older and when you age, it is quite normal to find that the skin becomes paler, thinner and more translucent along with liver spots or age spots, often regarded as pigmentation, in areas exposed to the sun. Read more

PM Modi's jungle safari at Bandipur Tiger Reserve

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took jungle safari at Karnataka's Bandipur Tiger Reserve on April 9 to mark 50 years of Project Tiger Initiative. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON