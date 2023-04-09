Home / India News / Will file defamation suit against Rahul Gandhi over his ‘Adani’ tweet: Assam CM

Will file defamation suit against Rahul Gandhi over his ‘Adani’ tweet: Assam CM

ByUtpal Parashar
Apr 09, 2023 08:14 PM IST

On Saturday, Gandhi posted a tweet in which he suggested the Assam CM had some links with Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani. Responding to it, Sarma replied that he will meet Gandhi “in the court of law.”

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said that he will file a defamation case against Rahul Gandhi for a social media post by the Congress leader.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (ANI Photo)


“Whatever Rahul Gandhi has tweeted, it is defamatory. Once Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Assam on April 14 is over, we will respond to it and a defamation case will be lodged in Guwahati,” Sarma said on Sunday.

On Saturday, Gandhi posted a tweet in which he suggested the Assam CM had some links with Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani. Responding to it, Sarma replied that he will meet Gandhi “in the court of law.”

“They hide the truth, that’s why they mislead everyday! The question remains the same - who has 20,000 crore benami money in Adani’s companies?” Gandhi wrote on Twitter in Hindi and attached an image with ‘Adani’ written as an acronym of sorts with letters of the names of the leaders. Sarma’s name is also featured in the image.

Sarma said that he doesn’t want to discuss the issue at the moment as the state is gearing up to celebrate Bohag Bihu and steps will be taken after April 14—the first day of the Assamese New Year.

The Assam CM further hit out at Delhi chief minister and said he is still waiting for an invitation from Arvind Kejriwal to ‘demystify’ how the Delhi government can provide 1.2 million jobs when the sanctioned strength of government staff for the national capital is only around 150,000.

“I want to ask him that question. If Assam government has a sanctioned strength of 400,000 employees, how can he give appointments to 1.2 million people? I want to unravel that mystery,” said Sarma.

Addressing a rally in Guwahati on April 2, the Delhi CM had claimed that the Aam Admi Party government had given jobs to 1.2 million people in the past 7-8 years.

    Utpal Parashar

    Utpal is a Senior Assistant Editor based in Guwahati. He covers seven states of North-East India and heads the editorial team for the region. He was previously based in Kathmandu, Dehradun and Delhi with Hindustan Times.

narendra modi rahul gandhi adani group arvind kejriwal assam court of law defamation case gautam adani guwahati himanta biswa sarma prime minister rally
