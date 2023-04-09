Maintaining a firm, healthy and plump skin can be a tough task, especially as you grow older and when you age, it is quite normal to find that the skin becomes paler, thinner and more translucent along with liver spots or age spots, often regarded as pigmentation, in areas exposed to the sun. The reduction in the skin's elasticity and strength which leads to unpleasant skin appearance often result from changes in connective tissues, a situation that is known as elastosis. Seeking optimal anti-ageing results? Combine bio remodeling and hyaluronic acid, says skincare expert (Photo by Christin Hume on Unsplash)

Age spots, dry skin and wrinkles are other issues that may arise as you age and this can be pretty worrisome if you care about the appearance of your skin. One thing to note is that a lot of the issues around ageing skin and their symptoms are often caused by loss of hydration as well as depleting collagen and elastin but for many years, individuals have turned to fillers for some temporary respite and feel-good outcomes however, this is not enough as attaining optimal anti-ageing results require so much more.

Talking about a new combo formula in an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Jagdish Sakhiya, Chief Dermatologist at Sakhiya Skin Clinic, shared, “In the last few years, there's an emerging trend around what is regarded as a super combination; bio-remodelling and hyaluronic acid, and no therapy does it better than profhilo. As a revolutionary product, profhilo is an injectable treatment. It is made up of ultrapure hyaluronic acid (HA) engineered to remodel multiple layers of skin tissue. The good thing about profhilo is that it goes beyond the symptoms to treat the source of aging as well. The product is targeted at stimulating elastin and collagen production which help to ensure the skin has the right texture, structure, elasticity and complexion.”

He revealed, “The difference between profhilo and fillers is in the concentration, purity, and composition. Often, the hyaluronic acid content of fillers is insufficient to provide the type of reengineering your skin requires. This is why things can go awry when a refill isn't done soon enough. Also, many fillers are a mixture of inorganic substances and chemicals which can result in adverse side effects. With profhilo, bio-remodelling with hyaluronic acid at its best content makes all the difference.”

He added, “The product is bio compatible and integrates into the tissue where it restores the level of hyaluronic acid naturally found in the skin, providing the moisture and elasticity the skin needs to glow even as you age. Hyaluronic acid is such a powerful natural protein in the body, especially around your eyes, face, neck, hands, and joints. When you run short of it, it's important you keep the levels up by getting the right dose of HA shots and profhilo offers just the required amount.”

Encouraging to get your groove back with bio remodelling and HA, Dr Jagdish Sakhiya said, “Your skin is probably the first thing anyone sees when they look at you. A flawless skin doesn't simply make you glow and appear more attractive, it also boosts your confidence tremendously. You need to invest in the right skin therapy if you notice any wrinkles, lines, dark under eye patches, and other signs of ageing skin. Profhilo contains very high concentrations of pure hyaluronic acid, does not include chemical agents, and offers reduced injection sites for comfort. You also do not need to get the treatment again and again, as each dose can take you for more than 6 months. It is a natural healing formula that is painless and offers complete body transformation. So, what you get is a well-nourished, great looking and healthy skin.”