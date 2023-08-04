Home / India News / Daily brief: Assam CM's 'heights of duplicity' jibe at Rahul Gandhi over SC verdict; and all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
Aug 04, 2023 08:52 PM IST

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. (Twitter Photo)(HT_PRINT)
‘Heights of duplicity’: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's jibe at Rahul Gandhi over SC relief

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday took a jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after the Supreme Court stayed his conviction in the 2019 Modi surname defamation case. Read more

Russian opposition leader Navalny gets 19 more years jail on extremism charges

Jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny had an extra 19 years added to his jail term on Friday in a criminal case which he and his supporters said was trumped up to keep him behind bars and out of politics for even longer. Read more

Sachin Tendulkar shares favourite Kishore Kumar song on his birth anniversary, fans react. Watch

On the 94th birth anniversary of Kishore Kumar, cricketer Sachin Tendulkar took to his Twitter to share his favourite song of the iconic singer. Read more

Unveiling the secrets to ageless beauty

Ageless beauty is a harmonious blend of nature's wisdom and nurturing self-care where the true secrets to ageless beauty lie in embracing the healing power of botanicals, honouring our bodies and nurturing our inner glow. Read more

Hardik Pandya's dust-or-cry act during India national anthem triggers rib-tickling reactions

As the two teams lined up for the respective national anthems after West Indies opted to bat by winning the toss, there was a moment involving Hardik Pandya. Read more

