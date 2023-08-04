Ageless beauty is a harmonious blend of nature's wisdom and nurturing self-care where the true secrets to ageless beauty lie in embracing the healing power of botanicals, honouring our bodies and nurturing our inner glow. Nature has gifted us with a treasure trove of botanical wonders, each offering unique benefits to enhance our skin and overall well-being. Unveiling the secrets to ageless beauty (Photo by Victoria Rokita on Unsplash)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Bhupinder Arya, Brand Expert at Neal's Yard Remedies, shared, “By unlocking the secrets of natural ingredients, we can harness their age-defying properties and create beauty rituals that nourish and restore. However, ageless beauty extends far beyond superficial appearances. It stems from the understanding that our bodies are sacred vessels deserving of tender care.”

He suggested, “By prioritising self-care rituals, such as mindful movement, nourishing nutrition, and restful sleep, we replenish our vitality and radiate from within. Through our commitment to organic, ethical, and sustainable practices, we aim to support the quest for ageless beauty. We believe that by cultivating a harmonious relationship with nature and ourselves, we can unlock the secrets to timeless radiance and well-being.”

According to Sanjali Giri, Vice President of International Brands at House of Beauty, Juice Beauty India, ageless beauty is not solely about external appearance but encompasses vitality, confidence and a radiant glow that comes from within. She said, “Like a timeless masterpiece, the canvas of our skin tells a story, adorned with the delicate brushstrokes of laughter, tears, and countless experiences. It is a testament to resilience, grace, and the wisdom gained through the years.”

Emphasising that mindful rituals like opting for an organic skincare routine can be a transformative step towards achieving this timeless allure, she said, “Natural and organic ingredients work harmoniously with the skin, helping to restore its natural balance and enhance its resilience. A healthy lifestyle, staying hydrated, eating a balanced diet rich in antioxidants and practicing stress management techniques, all these lifestyle factors synergised with a clean skincare routine, promotes overall well-being.”

Bringing her expertise to the same, Taniya Chaudhary, Director and CMO at Cleanse, opined, “In our unyielding quest for beauty, we often overlook the enchanting wisdom that has withstood the test of time. While many people resort to chemical-based skin care, Ayurveda, a mystical study of herbs and natural wellness, blossomed over 4000 years ago in the heart of India, offering a holistic approach that transcends external appearances. With its emphasis on natural ingredients and balanced living, Ayurveda is the secret that promotes radiant and ageless beauty from within. The secrets of Ayurveda have been passed down from generations, enriching and offering a herbal solution to our ecosystem. As awareness and preference for natural products grow, people understand the importance of Ayurveda, its properties that work in harmony with the body, nourishing the skin and providing long-lasting benefits.”

She added, “However, Ayurveda is not just about external care. It encompasses a range of practices that promote overall well-being. From the method of creation of Ayurvedic products to daily yoga and meditation, when one creates a harmonious balance between mind, body, and soul, which reflects on their external beauty, one can channel their true ageless beauty. In a world where quick fixes and instant results dominate the beauty industry, Ayurveda stands as a beacon of time-tested wisdom. Combining ancient knowledge and modern science it is indeed the secret to ageless beauty that radiates from within. So, embrace the secrets of Ayurveda and unlock the true potential of your beauty, naturally.”