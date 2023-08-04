Sachin Tendulkar shares favourite Kishore Kumar song on his birth anniversary, fans react. Watch

On the 94th birth anniversary of Kishore Kumar, cricketer Sachin Tendulkar took to his Twitter to share his favourite song of the iconic singer. Sachin shared a video of himself on Twitter and said that he will play a song that has won everyone's hearts. Fans reacted enthusiastically to Sachin's post. (Also read: Kavita Seth slams musicians who use auto-tune:They consider music a hobby) Sachin Tendulkar has shared what he considers his favourite Kishore Kumar song on Twitter.

Sachin's Twitter post

Sachin recorded a small video of himself seated in front of a table and posted on Twitter to celebrate the birth anniversary of Kishore Kumar. He was seen in a deep blue shirt. In the video, he said, "Aaj Kishore Da ke birth anniversary pe, main ek aisa gaana lagane wala hu jis gaane ne sab ka dil jeet liya he. Uske bahoot powerful lyrics hai. Main play karne waala hoon woh gaana magar usse pehle aap bhi apna favourite song zarur share kijiye. Suniye iss gaane ko... (Today, on the occasion of Kishore Da's birth anniversary, I will share one such song that has won everyone's hearts. It has such powerful lyrics. I will play that song but before that you must also share your favourite song. Let's hear now)"

Sachin then tunes into the song 'Aane Wala Pal',' closes his eyes and hums to it. As the song plays out, several pictures of the iconic singer arrives in the video.

Fan reactions

Fans commented on Sachin's video and also shared their favourite song from the singer. One said, "Pal Pal dil ke pass." Another fan said, "Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhaagi Si." Another fan commented with a number of songs, and wrote, "Amanush, O maanjhi re, Main Shayar Badnaam, Hansini." Another comment read, "Childhood hero talking about your most beloved singer. Greatness recognising greatness." A second comment read, "Happy Birthday #KishoreKumar and thank you Sachin Sir for sharing this wonderful song :)"

Meanwhile, in order to pay tribute to Kishore Kumar, veteran actor Saira Banu took to Instagram to post a picture of Kishore Kumar and Dilip Kumar. He wrote in the caption: “Remembering Kishore Kumar on his Birth Anniversary, who endowed both Sahib and me with memorable melodies that remain etched in our hearts and we had the pleasure of enacting the same in some of our favorite films such as SAGINA and PADOSAN.”

