Daily brief: Assam to withdraw AFSPA from most areas tonight, and all the latest news
Assam to withdraw AFSPA from most areas tonight, says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
Assam will withdraw the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) from 60 percent of its territory from Thursday night. Read more
Covid-19: No more fines in Delhi for not wearing masks in public
The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Thursday decided to do away with a fine for not wearing face masks. Read more
Is it necessary to treat kidney disorders with radiology? Expert offers insights
Kidneys are important for filtering the blood and removing the excess waste and fluid. Read more
‘One innings doesn’t make him a superstar': Gautam Gambhir after promising Indian cricketer makes heads turn in IPL 2022
At a time when the cricket fraternity is going gaga over Lucknow Super Giants youngster Ayush Badoni for his blistering debut in the Indian Premier League. Read more
Jr NTR says Salman Khan is the biggest action star in India: 'We are youngsters in front of him'
RRR has established itself as the biggest Indian film in the post-pandemic era. Read more