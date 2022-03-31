Jr NTR says Salman Khan is the biggest action star in India: 'We are youngsters in front of him'

RRR has established itself as the biggest Indian film in the post-pandemic era. The film's success has also catapulted its two leads Ram Charan and Jr NTR to national stardom. The two Telugu stars have definitely increased their popularity up north. Many are calling them the country's biggest stars. However, in a recent interview, Jr NTR--also called Tarak--maintained that he is still a 'youngster' in front of real superstars like Salman Khan. Also read: Alia breaks silence on rumours that she is unhappy with team RRR

RRR released on March 25. The SS Rajamouli film has already grossed ₹672 crore at the global box office and was--for its first weekend--the highest-grossing film in the world. Jr NTR and Ram Charan's action sequences in the film have been appreciated too. But Tarak maintains he still considers others bigger than him.

In conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Jr NTR was asked who he considered to be the biggest action star in the country and he promptly replied, "The whole world knows it's Salman Khan. I've been his fan for a very long time. " Further talking about how Salman supported RRR by appearing at the film's launch event, he said, "It was so sweet of him, so nice of him. A star of that stature. We are like youngsters in front of him. The love he has given to RRR, to Charan and Rajamouli, we are very grateful for it."

The actor also added that with RRR's success, he feels there is only one Indian film industry minus language barriers. Responding to a fan question about working with Ranveer Singh, he said, "Absolutely. I would love to. He is a ball of energy. After RRR, we are this one big industry. We are not going to have restrictions to stop us from sharing screen space. I think it will be wonderful to work with a lot of people. There are many actors in the Indian film industry and we'll all get together. There'll be a nice sharing of talent."

RRR, which has been made on a budget of over ₹300 crore, is a fictional story set in the 1920s pre-independent era and is based on the lives of two revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR). The film, which has been dubbed and released in Hindi, also stars Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Samuthirakani, and Shriya Saran in important roles.

